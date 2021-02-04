Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccines in 48 States
News
12h ago
About this Deal

Walmart is administering vaccines in more than 3,800 stores and clubs across 48 states, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Walmart has worked to administer COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of residents in rural and vulnerable areas across the country. More than 80% of shots administered through pharmacies and 60+ dedicated community events were in what HRSA designates as the most medically underserved areas of the country.

Walmart plan to do even more and expand vaccine administration to all 5,400 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies when allocation allows. They’ve partnered with dozens of community organizations to host off-site clinics across the country, and are planning to expand their efforts with Walmart’s Mobile Wellness Fleet.

Mobile clinics will allow Walmart to expand additional COVID-19 vaccinations directly to rural and hard to reach communities.

Eligible customers can check for available appointments in newly activated areas through Walmart’s digital scheduler at Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and at SamsClub.com/covid.

Walmart News health Personal Care Coronavirus Covid-19 covid vaccine Covid-19 Vaccines
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
1h ago
Nice!
Likes Reply
