Get ready to start your holiday shopping! Walmart just announced their annual 'Top Rated by Kids toy List,' which features 36 of the most wanted toys for 2020, tested and picked by kids.



While some toys included on the list are returning, such as Paw Patrol, Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise, others are tailored to fit recent shifts caused by the pandemic. There are more interactive and educational toys to keep children's minds stimulated, as well as ones that provide screen-free indoor fun.



Many will be available only at Walmart and some can be pre-ordered now.



Popular Toys Include:

Frozen 2 - Magic in Motion Elsa Doll ($59.00)



Blue's Clues & You Peek-A-Boo ($24.84)



Paw Patrol Dino Patroller ($59.00)



