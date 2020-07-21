Walmart will close stores on Thanksgiving, ending a Black Friday tradition that drew huge crowds.



The closures, affecting both Walmart and Sam's Club stores, mark a huge departure from Walmart's tradition of kicking off Black Friday in-store doorbuster sales on the Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on November 26 this year.



"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones," John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart US, said in a statement. "We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts."



Walmart typically opens its stores during regular hours on Thanksgiving and ropes off the parts devoted to Black Friday sales and merchandise until doorbuster sales kick off in the evening.



Sam's Club, Walmart's warehouse chain, will also remain closed on Thanksgiving this year, as it has in previous years.



