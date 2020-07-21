Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart Will Close Stores On Thanksgiving
Jul 21, 2020
Walmart will close stores on Thanksgiving, ending a Black Friday tradition that drew huge crowds.

The closures, affecting both Walmart and Sam's Club stores, mark a huge departure from Walmart's tradition of kicking off Black Friday in-store doorbuster sales on the Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on November 26 this year.

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones," John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart US, said in a statement. "We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts."

Walmart typically opens its stores during regular hours on Thanksgiving and ropes off the parts devoted to Black Friday sales and merchandise until doorbuster sales kick off in the evening.

Sam's Club, Walmart's warehouse chain, will also remain closed on Thanksgiving this year, as it has in previous years.

Read the full article here.

Walmart News Thanksgiving retail news retail talk BlackFriday2020
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal! recommended
ss75lynn
ss75lynn (L1)
Jul 22, 2020
We’re all in the middle of a pandemic that will most likely not be close to over by Thanksgiving so closing the store & not spending it with hundreds of other crazed Black Friday sale lovin customers is probably the smartest news I’ve heard in a while!! A Black Friday sale at Walmart sounds more like a Hot Bed of all kinds of Nasty Viruses right now! As long as Walmart will put the sales online it’ll all be good!!!
evegiron
evegiron (L1)
Jul 22, 2020
Finally we need more retailers to fallow
