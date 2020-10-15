Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
The "Big Save" Event Coming October 11
7h ago
Expires : 10/15/20
Walmart is planning to give Amazon's Prime Day event competition. The company recently announced the dates for its 'Big Save' event, which starts on 10/11 at 7pm EST and continues through 10/15.

The event will feature Black Friday-like discounts on thousands of items, including electronics, toys, apparel and more. Customers can expect to find super low prices on popular items.

Notable Deals Will Include:
  • JVC 55" 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $248.00 (reg. $399.00)
  • Super Mario Party video game for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (reg. $59.88)
  • Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player for $69.00 (reg. $79.00)
  • Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot for $49.00 (reg. $99.00)
  • Tzumi Ion Robotic Vacuum for $99.00 (reg. $179.88)

Read more details here.

What do you think of Walmart's 'Big Save' event? Let us know in the comments below!

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
1h ago
Great ! 🥳
Likes Reply
