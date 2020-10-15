Walmart
Walmart is planning to give Amazon's Prime Day event competition. The company recently announced the dates for its 'Big Save' event, which starts on 10/11 at 7pm EST and continues through 10/15.
The event will feature Black Friday-like discounts on thousands of items, including electronics, toys, apparel and more. Customers can expect to find super low prices on popular items.
Notable Deals Will Include:
Read more details here.
What do you think of Walmart's 'Big Save' event? Let us know in the comments below!
