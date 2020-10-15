Walmart is planning to give Amazon's Prime Day event competition. The company recently announced the dates for its 'Big Save' event, which starts on 10/11 at 7pm EST and continues through 10/15.



The event will feature Black Friday-like discounts on thousands of items, including electronics, toys, apparel and more. Customers can expect to find super low prices on popular items.



Notable Deals Will Include:

JVC 55" 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $248.00 (reg. $399.00)



(reg. $399.00) Super Mario Party video game for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (reg. $59.88)



(reg. $59.88) Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player for $69.00 (reg. $79.00)



(reg. $79.00) Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot for $49.00 (reg. $99.00)



(reg. $99.00) Tzumi Ion Robotic Vacuum for $99.00 (reg. $179.88)

Read more details here.



What do you think of Walmart's 'Big Save' event? Let us know in the comments below!

