Private insurance companies will be sending out more than $2 billion in rebates to millions of qualifying policyholders this fall. This is due to the fact that several insurance companies did not meet the ACA’s medical loss ratio threshold in 2020. This was in large part due to COVID.



Wondering if you'll receive a rebate? It's estimated around 5 million individual policyholders can expect a refund. See below for a breakdown for how much you can expect if you're part of the selected group.



Rebate Breakdown:

$299 per plan member in the individual market



$127 per member in the small group market



$95 per member in the large group market

Ultimatey, the amount you get back depends on your market. Keep in mind that these rebates won't be issued until closer to the end of the year.



Read more here.



What are your thoughts on these rebates from health insurers? Let us know in the comments below!