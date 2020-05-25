Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Memorial Day Sales 2020

Memorial Day Sales 2020
Roundup

About this Deal

Memorial Day 2020 is today, Monday, May 25th. Here's the complete list of best Memorial Day sales in 2020, plus get extra coupons and discounts to use on top of these great deals. We'll update this page regularly for the top sale events below with savings on everything from clothing, baby items and outdoor furniture to auto parts, shoes and beauty products.

When do Memorial Day sales start?
Memorial Day sales can start as early as mid-May, such as sales on mattresses and appliances. All Memorial Day sales will be live by the Friday just before Memorial Day weekend through Monday. Plenty of Memorial Day sales will launch earlier and some may last past 5/25/20. Check back daily so you catch the best deals on everything you want this year!

Featured Memorial Day Sales

Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

Baby & Kids


Home & Garden


Sports & Outdoor

Dining Out, Grocery & Gourmet Gifts

Computers & Electronics

Health & Beauty


Other Notable Memorial Day Deals

Comments (11)

vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
May 25, 2020
Check out all the sales happening today!
Reply
WordNerd
WordNerd (L3)
May 27, 2019
Looking for a laptop, thanks for the convenient post!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
May 28, 2019
You're welcome, WordNerd! Hope you found what you're looking for! :)
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
May 27, 2019
Happy Memorial Day!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
May 24, 2019
Enjoy your long weekend with these newly added offers!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
May 23, 2019
More than 50+ new offers added!
Reply
sangsang
sangsang (L1)
May 21, 2019
Great deal!
Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
May 17, 2019
And we will continue to update :)
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
May 17, 2019
New deals for 2019!
Reply
dpTest11111
dpTest11111 (L1)
Mar 29, 2019
can't wait
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
May 28, 2018
Updated with the latest offers and promo codes!
Reply