One of the best ways to find offers is to sign up at DealsPlus. Get the best coupons and printables in your inbox. Every week, Michaels launches new coupons and sale events covering a wide array of products throughout the store and online. Their weekly ad often has in-store coupons for 20% off entire purchase including sale items or 40-50% off one regular priced item. You can print them or use as a mobile coupon by showing it on your mobile phone.Make sure you select your local store at the top right-hand corner as coupons and offers may vary by location.If you are just looking for coupons, you find them at Michaels' official coupon page . Just enter your zip code to find your local store. Sometimes, coupons may not be available at your store so you may need to check back at a later date.Michaels also shows coupons on their front page under the "coupons, deals & more" section. You can also always find art supplies, baking supplies, jewelry, and more on sale by shopping the clearance section . No coupons are required!Another great way to save is to sign up for a Michaels.com account. You will then be alerted of any new offers directly from Michaels.One of the best ways to find offers is to sign up at DealsPlus. Get the best coupons and printables in your inbox. More