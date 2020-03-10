Michaels Coupon: Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase

Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Entire Purchase

Save 20% off your entire regular-priced purchase at Michaels when you enter this coupon code at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $59 or more.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
27 used today - 2 comments - Expires 10/3/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!

20% Off Entire Regular Priced Purchase

SEE ALSO: ONLINE CODEMore
Use In-Store
18 used today - Expires 10/3/20
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Mega Clearance Event

Get up to 70% off thousands of items!More
Get Deal
7 used today - Expires 10/31/20
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 40% Off Halloween Decor

Get Deal
2 used today
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 40% Off Graduation Decorations

Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

40% Off All Cut-to-order Fabric

Get Deal
In-Store
Coupon verified!

15% Off Teacher Discount

Use In-Store
3 used today
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off All Floral & Greenery

Get Deal
2 used today
Sale

All Competitor Coupons Accepted Every Day

Michael's is accepting all competitor coupons every single day including digital and printable coupons!

Note: Exclusions apply. This policy may change without notice.

Competitors include:
  • AC Moore
  • Amazon
  • Ben Franklin
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Joann
  • Kmart
  • and more!More
Get Deal
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up To 80% Off Clearance Event

Get Deal
3 used today
In-Store

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Siser Heat Transfer Vinyl

View Offer
3 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale

Buy One, Get One Free Select Frames

Get Deal
3 used today
Sale

Free In-Store Pickup

Offer valid on all orders!More
Get Deal
1 used today
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

40% Off Fall Floral & Decor

Get Deal
3 used today
In-Store

BOGO 50% Off in Fine Art Markers, Pens, and Pencils

View Offer
1 used today
In-Store

Buy One, Get One 50% Off All Artists Loft Journals & Sketchbooks

View Offer
1 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Planners & Planner Accessories

Get Deal
1 used today
In-Store

Michaels Weekly Ad + Featured Coupons

Every week, Michaels launches new coupons and sale events covering a wide array of products throughout the store and online. Their weekly ad often has in-store coupons for 20% off entire purchase including sale items or 40-50% off one regular priced item. You can print them or use as a mobile coupon by showing it on your mobile phone.

Note:Make sure you select your local store at the top right-hand corner as coupons and offers may vary by location.

Popular Offers on Weekly Ads
  • Holiday sales
  • 2-day doorbusters
  • 40% off seasonal floral & decor
  • BOGO deals
  • 60-70% off custom framing
  • and more!

If you are just looking for coupons, you find them at Michaels' official coupon page. Just enter your zip code to find your local store. Sometimes, coupons may not be available at your store so you may need to check back at a later date.

Michaels also shows coupons on their front page under the "coupons, deals & more" section. You can also always find art supplies, baking supplies, jewelry, and more on sale by shopping the clearance section. No coupons are required!

Another great way to save is to sign up for a Michaels.com account. You will then be alerted of any new offers directly from Michaels.

One of the best ways to find offers is to sign up at DealsPlus. Get the best coupons and printables in your inbox.More
View Offer
9 used today - 4 comments
Sale

Official Michaels Coupons & Sales

Find the best online promo codes and printable coupons in the official Michaels weekly ad. New coupons and offers will be added every Sunday, so check back if you don't see a discount that fits your specific needs.

Quick Tips
  • Sign up for their Rewards Program to receive exclusive coupons including their rare 60% off one regular price item coupon.
  • You can stack different coupons for the same transaction such as combining a coupon for your entire purchase + 50% off one item coupon + category-specific coupon + free shipping coupon!
  • Some available coupons vary by location, so make sure the correct store is selected.
  • You can use competitors' coupons from AC Moore, Hobby Lobby, Joann, and Ben Franklin! (Excluding entire purchase coupons.)

Note: Make sure to check the fine print of coupons as some coupons are only valid for one-time use.

You may also want to try checking out Michaels weekly ad online. If you are having trouble viewing your ad, you may need to set your store by clicking "select store" at the top right of the page.

Don't forget to sign up for a Michaels Rewards account to get offers directly from Michaels.More
Get Deal
3 used today - 107 comments
In-Store

15% Off Military Discount

This promotion applies to all military, veterans, spouses, and family. Valid in-store only. Find a Michaels store associate and complete your registration before checkout. Must have a valid military ID to qualify.

Michaels also offers 15% off to teachers every day when you show your valid educator ID. Seniors 55 years of age or older can also take 10% off your entire purchase! Just present a valid ID at the register.

Not a part of any of these groups? You can still save at Michaels' official coupon page. Just enter your zip code to find coupons valid at your local store.More
View Offer
1 used today - 2 comments
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Teachers Discount

All teachers get a 15% off Michaels coupon that works on both online and in-store purchases. Be sure to show your teacher ID when you checkout. You can redeem this offer every time you shop! It's not limited to one use.More
Get Deal
4 comments
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off AARP Member Discount

Every Tuesday, take 10% off your entire purchase, including regular and sale priced merchandise. Simply present your AARP Membership Card at the register. Some exclusions apply. See Store Associate for details.More
Get Deal
2 comments
Sale

Coupons & Rewards | Michaels Rewards Program

Join Michaels' rewards program where shoppers can earn rewards, free shipping, exclusive offers, and other perks for joining. It's free to sign up!

How to Join:
  • Create an online account here.
  • If you signed up in stores, use the same email address that you signed up with to create your online account.
  • Once your account is created, click on the "Michaels Rewards" tab under the "My Account" menu.
  • Complete your profile information to receive exclusive offers and more!

Michaels Rewards Program Perks:
  • Exclusive members-only offers in your email
  • Members-only events including special shopping hours
  • Receipt-free returns
  • Early alerts for sales and deals

You can find coupons when you visit Michaels' coupon page. Just enter your zip code to find coupons available at your local store.More
Get Deal
1 comment
10% OFF
Sale

Extra 10% Off Price Match Guarantee + Coupon Policy

If you find a lower price on an identical, in-stock item from any brick-and-mortar retailer or any of the online retailers listed below, Michaels will match that price and beat it by 10%!

Guarantee Details:
  • Bring the ad, printout, screen shot, or photo with you to the cash register for validation.
  • Transaction must be made at the time of purchase or within 7 days of your purchase.
  • You cannot stack other coupons on top of prices reduced as a result of the Low Price Guarantee.

Important: Make sure the item is identical: same brand, size, weight, color, quantity, and model number.

List of eligible online retailers for price matching:
AC Moore, Amazon, Athome.com, Babies R Us, Ben Franklin, Hobby Lobby, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Home DEpot, Joanns, Kmart, Kohl's, Lowes, Office Depot, Party City, Rite Aid, Staples, Target, Walmart, and Walgreens.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Michael's Framing Sale Items

Save up to 50% off art and photo frames, custom framing, and more in various styles, colors, and sizes on sale. Plus use today's coupon codes/printable coupons for more framing discounts.More
Get Deal
21 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Crayola

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

60% Off Spring & Summer Floral

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Frames with Minimum Purchase

Save 40% off 1 frame, 50% off 2 frames or 60% off 3 frames.More
Get Deal
1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $59+

Get Deal

About Michaels

Michaels offers a large selection of arts and crafts including custom framing, sewing, floral, wall decor, and holiday/seasonal products. You can even take a class, find DIY project ideas, or find inspirational works of art, wedding ideas and more for free! Save up to 70% off arts and crafts with rotating sales and coupons, plus use up to 50% off Michaels coupon codes and printable coupons to save even more.

How to Use a Michaels Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

  1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping cart.

  2. Click on the â€œCartâ€ icon located on the top right hand corner of the page.
    michaels

  3. Under the "Estimated Total", enter your code in the promo code box and click â€œApply.â€
    michaels

  4. See discount on qualifying items and a message that your code has been applied. New order total reflects discount.
    michaels


What are the best Michaels coupons?

You can always find 10% to 50% off coupons that work on various types of orders. To save the most money, select the coupon that works best for you! If youâ€™re looking to buy just one item, your best bet would be their 50% off one regular priced item coupon. If youâ€™re looking to put in a large order, our top pick is Michaels 20-25% off entire purchase coupon, especially when it work on top of sale items. Those coupons come around about once every few weeks so when you see it, stock up on all the sale items you love!

How do I use a coupon code?

For almost every printable coupon you find, thereâ€™s an online code that you can use at Michaels.com. To use your coupon code, add all item(s) to your cart and enter the code in during the checkout process.

What are the best offers at Michaels?

Michaels has new sales every week that offer up to 70% off hundreds of great products. Even if the items you want arenâ€™t on sale, you can use a coupon code or printable coupon to get up to 60% off. Check out Michaels Weekly Ad to see whatâ€™s on sale this week and get in-store offers for everything from custom framing, art supplies, custom canvas prints, to custom invitations.

You can also Sign Up for Free Classes to spark your creativity! Learn how to paint, decorate cakes, make jewelry, create custom wedding/baby shower invitations, make birthday party decorations, sew your own clothes and more. Best of all, free shipping applies to every order of $35 or more.

