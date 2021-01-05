|If you find a lower price on an identical, in-stock item from any brick-and-mortar retailer or any of the online retailers listed below, Michaels will match that price and beat it by 10%!
Guarantee Details:
- Bring the ad, printout, screen shot, or photo with you to the cash register for validation.
- Transaction must be made at the time of purchase or within 7 days of your purchase.
- You cannot stack other coupons on top of prices reduced as a result of the Low Price Guarantee.
Important: Make sure the item is identical: same brand, size, weight, color, quantity, and model number.
List of eligible online retailers for price matching:
AC Moore, Amazon, Athome.com, Babies R Us, Ben Franklin, Hobby Lobby, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Home DEpot, Joanns, Kmart, Kohl's, Lowes, Office Depot, Party City, Rite Aid, Staples, Target, Walmart, and Walgreens.