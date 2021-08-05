Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Michaels Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons

Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Entire Purchase

Get 20% off your entire purchase from Michaels! Offer valid on regular price items only. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free ground shipping available on orders of $59+ or choose free in-store/curbside pickup, where available.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions Apply.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
64 used today - Expires 5/29/21
In-Store
Coupon verified!

20% Off Regular-Priced Purchase

Present this printable coupon in store for 20% off your regular priced purchase storewide!

Note: Exclusions apply.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Use In-Store
24 used today - Expires 5/29/21
In-Store
Coupon verified!

15% Off Teacher Discount

Use In-Store
3 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Mother's Day Shop

Save on gifts for mom! Browse the Mother's Day Shop at Michael's. Shipping is free on $59+.
Get Deal
17 used today - Expires 5/9/21
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off Buy More, Save More Event

Michael's is having a Buy More, Save More Event with savings of up to 60%! Same-day delivery is $9.99 or opt for free store pickup.

Categories:
  • Vinyl
  • 20% off 1-4
  • 25% off 5-19
  • 30% off 20+


Get Deal
10 used today - 2 comments
In-Store
Coupon verified!

60% Off + Extra 25% Off All Custom Frame Collections

Use In-Store
1 used today - Expires 5/8/21
Sale

Up to 3% Cashback with Your Online Purchases

Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to Michaels (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!

Note: Exclusions apply and amount earned may vary per item.

Note: Exclusions apply and amount earned may vary per item.More
Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off All Floral & Greenery

Get Deal
3 used today
Sale

All Competitor Coupons Accepted Every Day

Michael's is accepting all competitor coupons every single day including digital and printable coupons!

Note: Exclusions apply. This policy may change without notice.

Competitors include:
  • AC Moore
  • Amazon
  • Ben Franklin
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Joann
  • Kmart
  • and more!More
Get Deal
2 used today - 1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up To 80% Off Clearance Event

Get Deal
2 used today
BOGO
Sale

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Frames

Get Deal
1 used today
Sale

Free In-Store Pickup

Offer valid on all orders!
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Planners & Planner Accessories

Get Deal
In-Store

Michaels Weekly Ad + Featured Coupons

Every week, Michaels launches new coupons and sale events covering a wide array of products throughout the store and online. Their weekly ad often has in-store coupons for 20% off entire purchase including sale items or 40-50% off one regular priced item. You can print them or use as a mobile coupon by showing it on your mobile phone.

Note:Make sure you select your local store at the top right-hand corner as coupons and offers may vary by location.

Popular Offers on Weekly Ads
  • Holiday sales
  • 2-day doorbusters
  • 40% off seasonal floral & decor
  • BOGO deals
  • 60-70% off custom framing
  • and more!

If you are just looking for coupons, you find them at Michaels' official coupon page. Just enter your zip code to find your local store. Sometimes, coupons may not be available at your store so you may need to check back at a later date.

Michaels also shows coupons on their front page under the "coupons, deals & more" section. You can also always find art supplies, baking supplies, jewelry, and more on sale by shopping the clearance section. No coupons are required!

Another great way to save is to sign up for a Michaels.com account. You will then be alerted of any new offers directly from Michaels.

One of the best ways to find offers is to sign up at DealsPlus. Get the best coupons and printables in your inbox.More
View Offer
9 used today - 4 comments
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Last Chance Clearance

Get Deal
2 comments
Sale

Official Michaels Coupons & Sales

Find the best online promo codes and printable coupons in the official Michaels weekly ad. New coupons and offers will be added every Sunday, so check back if you don't see a discount that fits your specific needs.

Quick Tips
  • Sign up for their Rewards Program to receive exclusive coupons including their rare 60% off one regular price item coupon.
  • You can stack different coupons for the same transaction such as combining a coupon for your entire purchase + 50% off one item coupon + category-specific coupon + free shipping coupon!
  • Some available coupons vary by location, so make sure the correct store is selected.
  • You can use competitors' coupons from AC Moore, Hobby Lobby, Joann, and Ben Franklin! (Excluding entire purchase coupons.)

Note: Make sure to check the fine print of coupons as some coupons are only valid for one-time use.

You may also want to try checking out Michaels weekly ad online. If you are having trouble viewing your ad, you may need to set your store by clicking "select store" at the top right of the page.

Don't forget to sign up for a Michaels Rewards account to get offers directly from Michaels.More
Get Deal
4 used today - 107 comments
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Teachers Discount

All teachers get a 15% off Michaels coupon that works on both online and in-store purchases. Be sure to show your teacher ID when you checkout. You can redeem this offer every time you shop! It's not limited to one use.
Get Deal
4 comments
In-Store

15% Off Military Discount

This promotion applies to all military, veterans, spouses, and family. Valid in-store only. Find a Michaels store associate and complete your registration before checkout. Must have a valid military ID to qualify.

Michaels also offers 15% off to teachers every day when you show your valid educator ID. Seniors 55 years of age or older can also take 10% off your entire purchase! Just present a valid ID at the register.

Not a part of any of these groups? You can still save at Michaels' official coupon page. Just enter your zip code to find coupons valid at your local store.More
View Offer
2 used today - 2 comments
10% OFF
Sale

Extra 10% Off Price Match Guarantee + Coupon Policy

If you find a lower price on an identical, in-stock item from any brick-and-mortar retailer or any of the online retailers listed below, Michaels will match that price and beat it by 10%!

Guarantee Details:
  • Bring the ad, printout, screen shot, or photo with you to the cash register for validation.
  • Transaction must be made at the time of purchase or within 7 days of your purchase.
  • You cannot stack other coupons on top of prices reduced as a result of the Low Price Guarantee.

Important: Make sure the item is identical: same brand, size, weight, color, quantity, and model number.

List of eligible online retailers for price matching:
AC Moore, Amazon, Athome.com, Babies R Us, Ben Franklin, Hobby Lobby, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Home DEpot, Joanns, Kmart, Kohl's, Lowes, Office Depot, Party City, Rite Aid, Staples, Target, Walmart, and Walgreens.More
Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off All Craft Storage

Get Deal
2 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Michael's Framing Sale Items

Save up to 50% off art and photo frames, custom framing, and more in various styles, colors, and sizes on sale. Plus use today's coupon codes/printable coupons for more framing discounts.
Get Deal
21 comments
Sale

Coupons & Rewards | Michaels Rewards Program

Join Michaels' rewards program where shoppers can earn rewards, free shipping, exclusive offers, and other perks for joining. It's free to sign up!

How to Join:
  • Create an online account here.
  • If you signed up in stores, use the same email address that you signed up with to create your online account.
  • Once your account is created, click on the "Michaels Rewards" tab under the "My Account" menu.
  • Complete your profile information to receive exclusive offers and more!

Michaels Rewards Program Perks:
  • Exclusive members-only offers in your email
  • Members-only events including special shopping hours
  • Receipt-free returns
  • Early alerts for sales and deals

You can find coupons when you visit Michaels' coupon page. Just enter your zip code to find coupons available at your local store.More
Get Deal
1 comment
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off All Spring Floral

Get Deal
1 used today
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off AARP Member Discount

Every Tuesday, take 10% off your entire purchase, including regular and sale priced merchandise. Simply present your AARP Membership Card at the register. Some exclusions apply. See Store Associate for details.
Get Deal
2 comments
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off All Spring Floral

Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off All Spring Decor

Get Deal
BOGO 50%
Sale

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Frames

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Exclusive Collectibles

Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Spring Decor Collections

Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Senior Discount

Get Deal
1 used today
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Artist's Loft W/ Minimum Purchase

Get Up to 30% Off Artist's Loft Open-Stock Paint, acrylic, oil and watercolor! Get 20% off 1- items; 25% off 5-19 items and 30% off 20+ items.
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $59+

Get Deal

Michaels FAQ
About Michael's
With over 1250 stores, Michaels is the largest provider of arts, crafts, decoration, and do-it-yourself supplies. You can even take a class, find DIY project ideas, get wedding ideas, and more for free! In addition to their stores, Michaels also owns Aaron Brothers Custom Framing, Recollections, Studio Decor, Bead Landing and Artistree.
What are the best Michaels coupons?
Michaels frequently offers a coupon for 20% off your entire regular priced purchase. However, their best coupon is 60% off one regular priced item that is usually only offered during their Black Friday sale. You can also occasionally find a coupon code for 50% off one regular priced item throughout the year. In addition to these coupons, Michaels will usually run sales during every major holiday event so you can save even more.


Michaels has new sales every week that offer up to 70% off hundreds of great products. Even if the items you want aren't on sale, you can use a coupon code or printable coupon to get up to 60% off. Check out Michaels Weekly Ad to see what's on sale this week and get in-store offers for everything from custom framing, art supplies, custom canvas prints, to custom invitations.


You can also Sign Up for Free Classes to spark your creativity! Learn how to paint, decorate cakes, make jewelry, create custom wedding/baby shower invitations, make birthday party decorations, sew your own clothes and more. Best of all, free shipping applies to every order of $35 or more.EditCancel
What are the best sales at Michaels?
Michaels has new sales every week that offer up to 70% off hundreds of great products. Even if the items you want aren't on sale, you can use a coupon code or printable coupon to get up to 60% off. Check out Michaels Weekly Ad to see what's on sale this week and get in-store offers for everything from custom framing, art supplies, custom canvas prints, to custom invitations.
You can also Sign Up for Free Classes to spark your creativity! Learn how to paint, decorate cakes, make jewelry, create custom wedding/baby shower invitations, make birthday party decorations, sew your own clothes and more. Best of all, free shipping applies to every order of $35 or more.
Does Michaels Offer Free Shipping?
Yes, Michaels offers free shipping on orders of $59 or more! Or, get $9.99 same-day delivery. You can also opt for free in-store or curbside pickup on your order.
Is There a Rewards Program at Michaels?
Michaels offers a free rewards program where you can find weekly offers at the store, online, or in your inbox every Sunday. You will also earn rewards when you shop and can receive a $5 voucher every time your rewards balance reaches $5! Additional perks include receipt-free returns and a special birthday perk.

20% Off Entire Purchase

Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
20MADEBYYOU
Copy Code
Shop Now
Coupon verified!
Never miss another coupon from
Michaels
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Get 20% off your entire purchase from Michaels! Offer valid on regular price items only. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free ground shipping available on orders of $59+ or choose free in-store/curbside pickup, where available.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions Apply.
20MADEBYYOU
100% success (5 votes) - Expires 5/29/21
