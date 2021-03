Today only, Woot has these Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds for only $49.99! Shipping is free with Amazon Prime.



Product Details:

True wireless earbuds for an active lifestyle



Personalize your sound on the Jabra Sound+ app



Earbuds are Apple and Android compatible



No audio dropouts



Up to 15 hours of use



Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance



Received 4+ stars out of 19,940+ Amazon reviews

Compare to $99.99 at Best Buy.