This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Possible $10 Off $10 Coupon w/ App Download
$10 Off
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/04/20
About this Deal
|Hurry to your inbox to see if you've scored a Kohl's email that is offering a $10 off $10 coupon for free when you download the Kohl's app [iOS or Android]! Simply look for the email titled “Download the Kohl’s App and save $10 today!”
Note: offer is valid for first-time Kohl's app downloads only.
Related to this item:freebies discount Sale Coupons kohls Offers Mobile Apps saving tips
What's the matter?