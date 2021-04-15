Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 15-30% Off
59¢
1 day ago
Expires : Today
Kohl's has up to 80% Off Clearance sale from 59¢ plus an extra 15-30% off when cardholders use the unique code emailed to them or by checking their Kohl's Wallet. Cardholders also get free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE applied at checkout.

Non-cardholders get an extra 15% off with code GOSAVE15 and free shipping on orders over $75.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

More Ways to Save:
  • 15% Off Purchase w/ new email signup
  • 15% Off Purchase when you text SAVE02 to 56457
  • Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.


Clearance Categories:
  • Clothing
  • Home
  • Shoes
  • Jewelry & Accessories
  • Toys

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    dsvictor40
    dsvictor40 (L2)
    Apr 15, 2021
    clearance category update

    Mods Updated at 00:00 PST Time for (04/16) Sale ,
    15%-30% Off Card holders unique code
    Free shipping code APRMVCFREE
    Take 15% Off General Public Offer With Code GET15
