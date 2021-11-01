Samsung is offering their Unlocked Galaxy Note20 5G 128GB for only $399.99 when you trade an eligible Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Device! Shipping is free.



Plus, apply promo code BLACKFRIDAY50REV at checkout for a free $20 Samsung Credit. (Redemption details will be emailed within 35 days after your device is delivered.)



Eligible Trade-In Devices:

Galaxy Note 10 $600

Galaxy Note 10 5G $600

Galaxy Note 10 Plus $600

Galaxy S10 $600

Galaxy S10 5G $600

Galaxy S10 Plus $600

Galaxy S10e $600

Galaxy S20 $600

Galaxy S20 FE $600

Galaxy S20 Plus $600

Galaxy S20 Ultra $600