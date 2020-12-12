Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
About ModCloth

If you're a fan of vintage fashion, one-of-a-kind designer pieces and adorable 50's-inspired dresses, ModCloth is the place to shop! Find thousands of unique tops, skirts, dresses and shoes to retro housewares and gifts plus free shipping and free returns on all orders of $50 or more. Plus, find up to a 20% off ModCloth coupon code, promo codes and more discounts here at DealsPlus.


Where Can I Find ModCloth Coupon and Promo Code?


Shoppers can find all updated coupons of ModCloth on this page along with fresh and limited time sales. ModCloth is popular for carrying a wide selection of vintage inspired clothing, shoes, accessories and more so check out their sale page for hundreds of newly marked down styles up to 40% off. Shoppers get free shipping on orders of $50 and over.

Shoppers can also save up to an extra $10 to $20 off just by just by signing up for ModCloth email alerts(although a purchase minimum may be necessary to qualify for dollar discount).

How do I use my coupon code?

To redeem a discount code from ModCloth:
  • Add item(s) to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • Sign up or login to your ModCloth account.
  • Locate the 'Apply a Gift Certificate or Promo Code' area, paste your promo code and hit apply.
  • Discount will be reflected on the right hand side.

At the time, ModCloth offers free shipping on your order of $50 and over.

What are the best ModCloth sales?


Shoppers looking for the best savings should wait for their seasonal sale where in-style items are on sale for up 40% off or more. Year-round, the section is filled with discounted fashion. Take advantage of the easy-to-use filters provided online to find just the right piece in your size, by your favorite designer and color. Or, sort by price or browse curated sale sections like prom dresses and the little black dress sale.

How else can I save money?

If you haven't already, sign up for a ModCloth account and get $20 off $100 on your order. Plus, you'll be opt into email updates and be the first to know of any new coupon codes or promotional offers/events.

Other shopping tips for ModCloth


ModCloth also has a team of ModStylists available to help with outfit styling and measurements, picking the perfect outfit, and keeping up with the latest fashion trends. Get in touch with a ModStylist online at ModCloth.com through email, chat, or phone call. If you should ever find yourself in need of customer service, ModCloth has a live chat feature online, just click the 'Customer Care' located at the top left hand side of the page.