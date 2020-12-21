Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Washingtonpost

Calculate Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check!
HOT
News
17h ago
21  Likes 0  Comments
13
See Deal

About this Deal

It's recently been announced that the U.S. government will be sending out another round of stimulus checks to provide financial support for those struggling due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Adults with an annual income of $75,000 or less can expect to receive a $600 check, while those exceeding this amount may be eligible to receive partial payment if certain qualifications are met.

Although the payment this time around is half of what was offered back in the spring, the hope is the extra funds will still provide some financial relief. Most payments will be sent via direct deposit unless the IRS has no banking information for you. The goal is to start issuing checks in January 2021.

Want to know how much you may be receiving? You can calculate your second stimulus payment here.

Get more details here.

What are your thoughts on the second stimulus payment? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

News money Check news article government Coronavirus Covid-19 stimulus check
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Washingtonpost See All arrow
Washingtonpost
Washingtonpost
Calculate Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check!
NEWS
HOT
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Washingtonpost
Washingtonpost
Calculate Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check!
NEWS
HOT
eBay
eBay
Netflix 5 Profiles / 4K Ultra HD / Dolby Atmos
$2.10
FREE SHIPPING
AliExpress
AliExpress
Competitive Game Computer Chair Компьютерное Кресло Professional Headrest Office Internet Lazy Lounge Chairs Home With Footrest
$55.72 $107.16
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Stainless Steel - 3-Compartment Lunch Box with Cutlery
$38.99
eBay
eBay
VCC PayPal Verification Card with Online Card Access $10 Fast Delivery
$22.00
eBay
eBay
Beautiful Collection Canada 17 Coloured Coins.
$26.72
eBay
eBay
Canada $2 Complete Set of 5 Coloured Coins.
$37.16
eBay
eBay
ESTATE LOT OLD US COINS ✯ .999 SILVER BARS, GOLD, COINS ✯ HUGE SALE MONEY HOARD
$29.99
eBay
eBay
.999 Fine Bullion Bar & 90% Silver Mercury Dime On Lincoln Wheat Cent Coin Roll
$14.87
eBay
eBay
Silver Dollar Barber Mercury Liberty Indian Rare US Coin Collection Lot Gold 216
$69.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Washingtonpost
Washingtonpost
Calculate Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check!
NEWS
HOT
arrow
arrow