It's recently been announced that the U.S. government will be sending out another round of stimulus checks to provide financial support for those struggling due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Adults with an annual income of $75,000 or less can expect to receive a $600 check, while those exceeding this amount may be eligible to receive partial payment if certain qualifications are met.



Although the payment this time around is half of what was offered back in the spring, the hope is the extra funds will still provide some financial relief. Most payments will be sent via direct deposit unless the IRS has no banking information for you. The goal is to start issuing checks in January 2021.



Want to know how much you may be receiving? You can calculate your second stimulus payment here.



Get more details here.



