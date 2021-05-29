For a limited time, Paypal is offering a free $5 Reward w/ $10 purchase by following the 3 simple steps:

Create your account and add a payment method

Receive a $5 Reward

Spend $10 using PayPal and your $5 rewards will be applied at checkout



Terms and Conditions:

Offer Period: Starts at 12:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on May 12, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT (“Offer Period”).



Eligible Participant: Open only to residents of any one (1) of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia who: (1) are eighteen (18) years of age or older; (2) open a U.S. personal account that remains in good standing through Reward fulfillment (“Valid Account”), and (3) receive an authorized invitation to participate in the offer (“Invitation”) (eligibility for/those who receive the Invitation will be determined solely by PayPal) (“Eligible Participant”).



How it Works: An Eligible Participant must successfully complete the following during the Offer Period to qualify for a reward:

(1) Click the link in the Invitation and sign up for a Valid Account through the dedicated link on the campaign landing page (https://www.paypal.com/us/webapps/mpp/intro-offer1), and

(2) Add a payment method to their new Valid account.



Once these steps have been successfully competed and verified by PayPal, the $5.00 USD (five) reward will be available and automatically applied to the Eligible Participants first purchase of $10.00 USD (ten) or more with PayPal using his/her Valid Account during Offer Period (“Eligible Purchase”). Eligible Purchases do not include: (1) send/receive money transactions (including those marked as a “Goods and Services” payments), (2) charitable donations, (3) purchases made using PayPal.me; (4) PayPal Cash Mastercard®, PayPal Cashback Mastercard®, PayPal Prepaid Mastercard®, PayPal Extras Mastercard®, and PayPal Business Debit Mastercard® purchases made using the card directly and not through your Valid Account, (5) PayPal transaction fees, or (6) transactions made in any other currency beyond USD. Rewards will be viewable in the “Offers” section of the Eligible Participant’s Valid Account for personal or premier accounts. The reward must be redeemed during the Offer Period and may only be redeemed as described in these terms & conditions. Use of the reward will be reflected on the Eligible Participant’s PayPal receipt and/or in the transaction details of his/her Valid Account. There is a limit of one (1) reward per Valid Account.



Miscellaneous: A Valid Account must remain in good standing from the time of participation through Reward fulfilment, as determined in PayPal’s sole discretion. PayPal may provide an alternate reward of equal value if it is unable for any reason to fulfill the Reward. PayPal reserves the right to cancel, suspend or modify this offer in part or in its entirety at any time without notice, for any reason in its sole discretion. Similar offers may run at the same time; qualification for this offer does not constitute qualification for any other offer. PayPal is not responsible and/or liable if any e-mail, Reward, or offer-related materials or correspondence are lost, fraudulent, abusive, stolen, late, incomplete, illegible, interrupted, delayed, altered, defective, misdirected, tampered with, or irregular in any way or if any participant’s e-mail address, Valid Account, or other contact information does not work, is deleted, or is changed without participant giving prior written notice to PayPal. PayPal reserves the right to review any account or transaction related to this offer, in its sole discretion, without notice, and delay or reverse completion of the Reward. Offer is void where prohibited or if Eligible Participant’s account or transaction are fraudulent, abusive, not completed through legitimate channels, or irregular in any way. Offer is not be transferable. Participation in offer is subject to PayPal User Agreement. Any questions relating to the offer will be resolved in PayPal’s sole discretion and its decisions related to the offer will be final and binding.