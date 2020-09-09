Alll New Rewards Program!
About this Deal
|Kohl's has recently replaced Yes2You Rewards and launched an all new rewards program! The new system makes it easier for shoppers to keep track of their earnings and redeem rewards.
All Yes2You Rewards have automatically been transferred over to the new program with any existing earned points being converted to the new program earnings.
Rewards Program Details:
Read more here.
