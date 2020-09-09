Kohl's has recently replaced Yes2You Rewards and launched an all new rewards program! The new system makes it easier for shoppers to keep track of their earnings and redeem rewards.



All Yes2You Rewards have automatically been transferred over to the new program with any existing earned points being converted to the new program earnings.



Rewards Program Details:

Earn 5% Kohl's Rewards on every purchase



on every purchase Receive reminders when you have Kohl's Cash to redeem



Members have 30 days to redeem Kohl's Cash



Receive special birthday gifts



Earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent

Read more here.