Alll New Rewards Program!

News
Kohl's has recently replaced Yes2You Rewards and launched an all new rewards program! The new system makes it easier for shoppers to keep track of their earnings and redeem rewards.

All Yes2You Rewards have automatically been transferred over to the new program with any existing earned points being converted to the new program earnings.

Rewards Program Details:
  • Earn 5% Kohl's Rewards on every purchase
  • Receive reminders when you have Kohl's Cash to redeem
  • Members have 30 days to redeem Kohl's Cash
  • Receive special birthday gifts
  • Earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent

Read more here.

