Amazon is offering select Capital One cardholders $20 off your next purchase of $80 or more when you do the following steps!



Note: valid for select carholders only.



How to Get this Deal:

Check to see if you are eligible here

If you are, then link your Capital One Rewards account here

Activate the offer on Amazon here (may need to wait 24 - 48 hours after linking card)

Add $80 or more to your cart

Proceed to checkout & select your Capital One Card as method of payment

Enter the amount of Rewards Points you want to use (must use at least 1 point)

Your $20 off $80 discount will auto apply at checkout!