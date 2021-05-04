Post Foods is undergoing an Added Sugar Class Action Settlement. Plaintiffs are accusing the brand of wrongly labeling several cereal products, including Raisin Bran, Bran Flakes, Honey Bunches of Oats Granola and more, as healthy when in fact these items contain unhealthy amounts of added sugar.



Class members in the United States who purchased Post brand cereals from August 9, 2012 to November 2, 2020, are eligible for monetary compensation, which could amount to $14.28, give or take.



Valid claims must be submitted by May 19, 2021 to PO Box 671, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.



Read more here.