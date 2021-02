American Express is offering select AMEX Business cardholders a $25 Statement Credit for free when you spend $100 at Staples!



Note: offer is valid for eligible Business cardholders only. See if you qualify by checking your AMEX Offers page.



How to Get This Offer:

Check your AMEX Offers page

Scroll down to the AMEX Offers & Benefits section

Locate the 'Spent $100 or more, get $25 back' Staples offer

Add that offer to your card

Visit Staples online or in-store and spend $100 by 5/23/21

Your $25 Statement Credit will appear within 90 days after 5/23