About Motel 6

Traveling can be a great deal of fun. But when accommodations are hard to find, or you're stuck driving all night, that fun past time somehow loses its appeal. One of the most overlooked things about home â€“ a shower and a warm bed to sleep in, which are often overlooked, are suddenly all you can think about. Which is exactly why users love the ease and convenience of using Motel 6's online presence through motel6.com.



Simply enter a town and date, and gain access to prices and location availability â€“ all in one fell swoop. Fast and budget friendly. Which means guests are staying at a place they recognize and trust, but without paying extra. Frequent visitors can also gain personalized savings, or be notified of upcoming savings.



Save even more on already cheap motels with Motel 6 coupons. Save up to 10% off your booking with promo codes that can be used when booking online. Just choose your location and room preference, and then when you reserve the room there will be a place to enter a CorporatePlus Code. This is where you paste your exciting Motel 6 coupon code, and watch your final total drop!



AARP members and military members and family will always receive a 10% discount. When booking online, click either â€œAARP Member Rateâ€ or â€œMilitary Rateâ€ as it applies to you. Be aware that these automatic discounts are not valid with other discounts or special rates. Check out the FAQ page for further details



Long-time Motel 6 guests and newcomers alike can benefit from the help of this website. Simply log on, search, and book â€“ no matter your location, the time of day, or any additional restriction. It's accommodations on the go. Remember their affordable mantra, along with the ease of accessibility, the next time you're on the road.