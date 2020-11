Best Buy is offering these Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (2 Colors) for only $88.00 with free shipping!



Also available for the same price on Amazon!



Details:

Headphones that cancel out world



Take control of what you hear with Dual Noise Sensor technology



Clearer hands-free calling



Listen longer with up to 35-hour battery life and quick charging



All-day comfort with perfect fit



USB Type-C charging



Received 4+ stars from over 230 reviews

Compare to $102.98 at Walmart.