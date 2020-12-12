About My M&M's

M&M'SÂ® have been one of the most popular candies around the world since 1941. Over 400 million are produced in the US every day. In 2004, they launched MY M&M'SÂ®, which is an online service that allows customers to print their own messages on the candy shell of 17 different colored M&M'SÂ® candies. Through the years, these options have expanded to include corporate logos, sports logos from the MLB, NFL, and NBA, Disney logos, additional colors, and the option for customers to submit personal images. My M&M'SÂ® personalized candies make memorable gifts and unique party favors. Feature your personal message and special photo on M&M'SÂ®. Perfect for wedding favors, business, new babies, Valentine's Day, Easter, anniversaries and more. Be sure to get great savings on your next purchase with My M&M coupons, discount codes, and all their other sales and special promotions.



What are the best My M&M coupons?

My M&M almost always has a coupon or discount code available, so keep checking back for all the biggest savings. The most common discount is a 20% off coupon available site-wide for meeting a certain order minimum. There also tends to be a 10% off discount code available for any purchase amount. In addition, keep an eye out for promo codes for free items, larger discounts, and free shipping.



My M&M coupon page is the best place to go to see all the ongoing discounts and promotions. The page displays some of the best deals available and also the best current promo code.



How do I use my discount code?

1. Add items to your shopping cart.

2. Find the box under â€œApply a coupon code.â€

3. Paste your My M&M promo code into the box and click â€œApply.â€

4 . Your discount will calculate into your total.



What are the best My M&M discounts?

My M&M has a variety of deals to choose from that can lead to significant savings. The Gifts Under $20 section allows you to browse a variety of items, all for low prices. The Deal of the Week section shows the best deals that are currently being offered. This page is always changing from week to week, so be sure to keep checking back for your favorite items. At any given time of the year, you can check out the Sweet Deals page for discounts on all the My M&M products that you love. There is always something new to be found, as deals change periodically.



Check back to find even more My M&M coupons, discount codes and deals on all the customized and personalized M&Mâ€™s for your wedding, anniversary, birthday, party, and any other occasion!