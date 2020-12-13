How to Use a Neiman Marcus Coupon Code Online

Select size, color, and quantity of item, then click "Add to Shopping Bag"





Click the "Checkout" icon in the top right corner





Apply promo code under "Enter Promo Code"





Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



How Do I Get The Best Neiman Marcus Coupon & Promo Code?

Free Shipping at Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is luxury retail department store that carries the latest women's and men's apparel, shoes, women's handbags, jewelry, beauty, outerwear, home goods and kids clothes from top designer brands. Get the latest from a long list of top fashion designers including Michael Kors, Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford, Tory Burch, and many more. Check back on this DealsPlus page and select an up to date Neiman Marcus coupon that best suit your purchase.Neiman Marcus does not produce a lot of coupon code offers but they usually come out with a new site wide sale every week or so where shoppers can save 10 to an extra 50% off or more on select items (item discounted prices reflected at site). Shoppers can normally save up to 75% off Neiman Marcus sale online and sometimes Neiman Marcus will also offer an additional up to 30% off already marked down clearance prices in order to sell off their overstocked inventory. Shop from select sale categories to save money including Women's, Shoes, Handbags, Jewelry, Accessories, Beauty, Men's, Kids, Home and Gifts.Neiman Marcus offers free shipping and free returns on any purchase with no minimum required. InCircle members get free 2-day shipping with code INCIRCLE at checkout.For avid Neiman Marcus shoppers, this membership offers benefits and perks that includes member-only sale and promo offers, reward points with each purchase redeemable on a range of offers, alterations, hassle-free parking and much more.An alternate option is the Neiman Marcus Credit Card where members earn 5,000 bonus points upon sign up and additional bonus points depending on purchase total. Members can earn 2 point on every dollar purchase and once you've racked up to 10,000 points, you get a $100 point card to spend at NM!