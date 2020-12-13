Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$50 OFF
$50 Off $200

Get $50 off your $200+ regular-price purchase with this code- includes beauty & fragrances! Just enter this code during online checkout.More
4 used today - Expires 12/13/20
50% OFF
25-50% Off Designer Sale

Up to 50% off select designer styles. (Discount taken off regular prices.) Interim markdowns may have been taken. No adjustments for prior purchases. Excludes Online Clearance merchandise.More
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Sale

Take an extra 20% off already reduced prices for up to 65% off at NeimanMarcus.com!More
Get Deal
3 used today - Expires 12/15/20
FREE GIFT
Free $25 Gift Card with In-Store Pickup

Purchase online and choose curbside or pick up in store option at checkout and receive a $25 gift card sent via email to use in-store only 1/4-1/31. promotion will be shown in cart.More
Expires 12/20/20
50% OFF
40-50% Off Select Prada & Miu Miu

Expires 12/22/20
FREE GIFT
Free $25 Credit When You Shop with An Expert Gift Advisor

When you match with a gift advisor, you’ll receive a credit toward your first purchase with them for a limited time.More
Expires 12/24/20
$50 OFF
$50 Off $100+ (Select Accounts)

Neiman Marcus is offering $50 off $100+ when you use this promo code at online checkout. Free shipping included!

Note: You must enter the email address where you received this offer. Exclusions apply.More
1 used today - 4 comments
$100 OFF
$100 Off $400 Coupon + 10% Completion Discount | Gift Registry

Create a registry with Neiman Marcus and enjoy some great benefits. Find everything you need for your upcoming wedding and more!

Benefits:
  • $100 off any $400 Neiman Marcus online purchase
  • Personal Travel Designers
  • Free gift packaging
  • Free shipping + free returns every day for online purchases
  • 10% registry completion discount
  • Online thank-you note manager
  • 10% off Neiman Marcus restaurant catering or dine-in food purchases
More
$25 OFF
$25 Off $50 Coupon (Select Accounts)

Neiman Marcus is offering $25 off $50+ online purchases for select email subscribers! This includes $25 off sale, clearance, and more.

Note: New Neiman Marcus email subscribers will get a 15% off coupon! Exclusions apply. You must enter the email address where you received this offer.More
2 used today - 10 comments
15% OFF
15% Off First Purchase Coupon | Email Sign Up

To receive your 15% off coupon, enter your email address on the form or sign up at the bottom right of Neiman Marcus's homepage. Once you fill out the required information, your coupon will be sent within 48 hours!

Offer Details:
  • Offer is valid for regular priced items only.
  • Valid for one-time use.
  • Offer cannot be combined with other discount offers.

Note: This offer is for new subscribers only.

Email Subscription Perks:
  • Trend reports with styling tips and tutorials
  • Pre-order events
  • Early access to offers
  • Product picks just for you
  • Special surprise on your birthdayMore
2 comments
$10 OFF
$10 Off Entire Purchase (Select Accounts)

Neiman Marcus is offering $10 off your entire online purchase for select email subscribers!

Note: New Neiman Marcus email subscribers will get a 15% off coupon! Exclusions apply. You must enter the email address where you received this offer.More
1 used today
Stocking Stuffers and Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your List

Expires 12/25/20
$5 OFF
$5 Off Sitewide (Select Accounts)

Neiman Marcus is offering $5 off your entire online purchase for select email subscribers!

Note: New Neiman Marcus email subscribers will get a 15% off coupon! Exclusions apply. You must enter the email address where you received this offer.More
1 used today
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off New Markdowns

Save at least 20% off new sale arrivals at Neiman Marcus. Many of these discounted items are available online only! No promo code is required. Prices are already reduced and as marked.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On Every Order

Neiman Marcus offers free shipping on every order! No promo code required.More
65% OFF
Up to 65% Off Clearance Items

Get up to 65% off in the online clearance section from Neiman Marcus. Save on clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry & more!More
2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Find Stocking Stuffers and Luxury Gifts for Everyone on Your ListMore
1 used today - Expires 12/26/20

About Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is luxury retail department store that carries the latest women's and men's apparel, shoes, women's handbags, jewelry, beauty, outerwear, home goods and kids clothes from top designer brands. Get the latest from a long list of top fashion designers including Michael Kors, Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford, Tory Burch, and many more. Check back on this DealsPlus page and select an up to date Neiman Marcus coupon that best suit your purchase.

How to Use a Neiman Marcus Coupon Code Online

  1. Select size, color, and quantity of item, then click "Add to Shopping Bag"
    neiman marcus

  2. Click the "Checkout" icon in the top right corner
    neiman marcus

  3. Apply promo code under "Enter Promo Code"
    neiman marcus

  4. Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    neiman marcus


How Do I Get The Best Neiman Marcus Coupon & Promo Code?

Neiman Marcus does not produce a lot of coupon code offers but they usually come out with a new site wide sale every week or so where shoppers can save 10 to an extra 50% off or more on select items (item discounted prices reflected at site). Shoppers can normally save up to 75% off Neiman Marcus sale online and sometimes Neiman Marcus will also offer an additional up to 30% off already marked down clearance prices in order to sell off their overstocked inventory. Shop from select sale categories to save money including Women's, Shoes, Handbags, Jewelry, Accessories, Beauty, Men's, Kids, Home and Gifts.

Free Shipping at Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus offers free shipping and free returns on any purchase with no minimum required. InCircle members get free 2-day shipping with code INCIRCLE at checkout.

Neiman Marcus InCircle Membership
For avid Neiman Marcus shoppers, this membership offers benefits and perks that includes member-only sale and promo offers, reward points with each purchase redeemable on a range of offers, alterations, hassle-free parking and much more.

Neiman Marcus Credit Card
An alternate option is the Neiman Marcus Credit Card where members earn 5,000 bonus points upon sign up and additional bonus points depending on purchase total. Members can earn 2 point on every dollar purchase and once you've racked up to 10,000 points, you get a $100 point card to spend at NM!