Offer Details:
Offer is valid for regular priced items only.
Valid for one-time use.
Offer cannot be combined with other discount offers.
Neiman Marcus offers all types of different coupons. Some of the best are tiered discounts, for example: $50 off $200, $100 off $400 or $275 off $1000. Another common and great way to save are their coupons for gift card with you purchase. These are also tiered but you can often get up to a $1200 Nieman Marcus gift car once you hit a certain amount with your online purchase.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
15% off your next purchase coupon with email sign up
$100 off $400 coupon + 10% completion discount when you create a registry registry
Free beauty gifts with beauty purchases
At this time, Neiman Marcus does not offer, student teacher, military, text alert sign up or refer a friend discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
Get free shipping and free returns on every order with no minimum purchase required! InCircle members get free 2-day shipping with code INCIRCLE at checkout.
What is their return policy?
Returns are accepted within 30 days of receipt and must be in the original condition. A return fee of $9.95 will apply for: all clearance items, all items returned after 15 days of delivery Pro tip:They will honor requests for price adjustments if your merchandise was purchased at regular price and then reduced within 10 days of your purchase.
What perks do cardholders get?
Get 5000 incircle bonus points when you open an account and make a purchase within 30 days
Earn 2 InCircle points for virtually every dollar spent
10000 points earns you a $100 Point Card for shopping—no exclusions!
Open a credit card with us & make a purchase within 30 days to get an instant 5000 points
Pick a day & earn double points: Earn double points on virtually every purchase made that day
Free 2-day shipping with code INCIRCLE online and in catalogs
Free gift packaging in-stores & online
Bonus points events
The more you shop using your credit card, the more benefits you receive at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call, or Horchow.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! They offer contactless curbside pickup. Just be sure you wait for your confirmation email before heading to the store.