Coupon of the Day
60% OFF
Sale

Up To 60% Off Accessories & Peripherals + FS

72 Hour Sale! Save up to 60% off on accessories and peripherals. No code necessary, prices as marked. Shipping is free on most items.More
Get Deal
8 used today - Expires 5/14/21
Sale
Coupon verified!

Exclusive Deals with Newegg Mobile App

Get special deals exclusive to the Newegg mobile app. Plus, get access to advanced search, reviews, and order tracking! You can shop as a guest or create a new account.

Download here: [iOS or Android]

Mobile App Features:
  • Push Notifications
  • Customized Homepage
  • Reviews & Detailed Product Images
  • Check Order Statuses
  • Scan Barcodes
  • Create Wish Lists
  • Chat with Newegg
  • Side-by-Side Product ComparisonsMore
Get Deal
Sale

Official Newegg Coupons, Deals, & Offers

Newegg offers new coupons almost daily on tech products, such as peripherals, electronics, components, and more. Almost all products include free shipping with no minimum purchase. New offers are available several times per week!

Note:
  • See individual coupons for expiration dates.
  • Offers valid on current stock.
  • Promo codes may not be combined with other promo codes.
  • Offers are one-time use only.
  • Unless stated otherwise, customers may purchase up to 5 pieces of the . same product with the promo code.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 99 comments
Sale
Coupon verified!

Marketplace Spotlight Savings

Every week, Newegg hand-picks interesting deals in their marketplace spotlight.More
Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Official Newegg Outlet

Here you can find savings on certified refurbished deals, clearance, open box, and used items.More
Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Rebate Center

Check out Newegg's rebate center where you can save on items you have purchased. Just search by the category, brand, or item number to find eligible savings!

How to Submit Your Rebate:

Note:
  • Open box items are excluded from rebate offers.More
Get Deal
FREE W/P
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Gift with Purchase

Search for a Newegg item and see if there is a free gift available for you!More
Get Deal
67 comments
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Daily Deals

Newegg offers new daily deals and promo codes, advertised as "Deal Today, Gone Tomorrow." Some offers may last more than one day, however they are typically one day only.More
Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Shell Shocker Daily Deals

Get Deal
14 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Axiom 2768 27" WQHD IPS Gaming Monitor [2K, 2560 X 1440 Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync Compatible)] $173.00 + $10 Gift Card

Get Deal
Expires 5/14/21
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Voice Controllers, Smart Plugs, and LEDs

Save up to 75% off voice controllers, smart plugs, and LEDs at Newegg.More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Voice Assistant Compatible Devices

Get Deal
Sale

Newegg Special Offers

More
Get Deal
Sale

Exclusive Mobile Deals

Download the Newegg app to get exclusive mobile deals you can't find on their website!More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Best Selling Items

Get Deal
Sale

Samsung C24RG50 [24" 1920 X 1080 Full HD 144Hz VA Panel] Curved Gaming Monitor for $159.99 After Promo Code

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 5/13/21
Sale

Trending Deals

Get Deal

Newegg FAQ
About Newegg
Newegg is the best choice for the latest computer parts, PC components, laptop computers, digital cameras and many more products..

How to Use a Newegg Coupon Code Online

  1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping cart.

  2. Click the shopping cart icon on the top right corner.
    newegg

  3. Enter your code into the â€œEnter Promo Codeâ€ box and click â€œApply.â€
    newegg

  4. See discount to the right of the promo code box. Continue through checkout to see the discount reflected in the new order total.
    newegg

What are the Best Newegg Coupons?

The best Newegg coupons discount 10-20% off your entire order. Site-wide coupons are somewhat rare at Newegg. Usually Newegg coupon codes only discount specific items or categories. Anything above 10% is typically reserved for the major shopping holidays, such as Black Friday, President's Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, and others.

What are Popular Newegg Discounts?

Here is a list of all the different promotional offers from Newegg.com.

  • Shell-Shocker Deals - Newegg's most popular frequent promotion with items discounted up to 75%! These deals can be laptops, desktops, tablets, and other electronics and accessories. There is usually only one deal each day.

  • Daily Deals - There is the one Shell-Shocker deal, then there are more daily deals! Sometimes there are dozens of products to choose from.

  • Outlet - Save on promo code deals, refurbished deals, open box items, and rebate specials.

  • First from Asia - Save on generic items that carry no brand names shipped from Asia.

How do I Get Free Shipping?

Free shipping is included on thousands of products at Newegg.com. Some items that don't include free shipping can still qualify for free 2-day shipping with ShopRunner. Just use the search bar and type in 'free shipping items' to see all of the items that are available for free shipping. Or, just look for the 'free shipping' note in the item description for the item that you are interested in.

What are Some Examples of Great Promotions?

Newegg has had some great deals over the years, here is a list of some past examples of top deals that you may see again.
  • 10% off with Visa Checkout (up to $20)

  • 10% Off (up to $25) with V.me at checkout

  • 10% off up to $50 with MasterPass checkout

  • Newegg Coupon Frenzy! Save Up to 20%

  • 10% Off Purchases Over $50

