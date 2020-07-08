Like most retail businesses, Bed Bath and Beyond did not have a very profitable spring quarter, but that's not worrying CEO Mark Tritton. The CEO says that while stores were closed during the early stages of the pandemic, online sales soared with an 82% increase. Now that select stores are reopening, that number is leveling off.



Newer services such as buy online, pick-up in store and curbside pickup have helped stimulate sales as well. Over the next two years, the retailer plans to close around 200 stores, but plans to invest in remodeling and upgrades to others.



