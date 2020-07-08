Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
200 Stores to Close Due to COVID-19
News
Jul 08, 2020
Like most retail businesses, Bed Bath and Beyond did not have a very profitable spring quarter, but that's not worrying CEO Mark Tritton. The CEO says that while stores were closed during the early stages of the pandemic, online sales soared with an 82% increase. Now that select stores are reopening, that number is leveling off.

Newer services such as buy online, pick-up in store and curbside pickup have helped stimulate sales as well. Over the next two years, the retailer plans to close around 200 stores, but plans to invest in remodeling and upgrades to others.

Read more here.

What has been your experience with shopping Bed Bath & Beyond during the pandemic? Let us know in the comments below!

harlejack
harlejack (L1)
Jul 16, 2020
I hope the store in sarasota Fl doesn’t close. That’s our go-to store for so many items.
Likes Reply
srjlfjlf
srjlfjlf (L1)
Jul 09, 2020
i hope my store at whitehall pa will not close thanks
Likes Reply
