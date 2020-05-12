Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
USA TODAY

Dollar Tree Recalls Nearly 143,000 Candles!
Recall
1 day ago
Dollar Tree is recalling nearly 143,000 candles due to fire and burn hazards.

According to a recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, 142,740 Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candles are part of the recall and consumers should immediately stop using the candles.

"The candles' high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards," the notice said. No injuries have been reported but there have been two reports that "flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass to break."

Read the full article here

News Candles holiday decorations Holiday Shopping recall dollar tree
