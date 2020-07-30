Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts Closing 800 Locations
News
Jul 30, 2020
40  Likes 3  Comments
12
As previously reported back in early July, Dunkin' Donuts was planing to close 450 locations nationwide by the end of 2020. Now, the donut shop just announced their plans to close an additional 350 locations, bringing the total to 800 stores, which accounts for 8% of their total restaurants.

Over half the stores slated to close are located inside Speedway convenience stores, as the company has previously announced.

In addition, the company also said that 350 locations "may permanently close" outside of the United States.

Read more here.

restaurants News Dunkin Donuts dining out store closings news article economy CNN news
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
Aug 11, 2020
nice news
francheska05
francheska05 (L2)
Aug 11, 2020
Nice
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
