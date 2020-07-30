As previously reported back in early July, Dunkin' Donuts was planing to close 450 locations nationwide by the end of 2020. Now, the donut shop just announced their plans to close an additional 350 locations, bringing the total to 800 stores, which accounts for 8% of their total restaurants.



Over half the stores slated to close are located inside Speedway convenience stores, as the company has previously announced.



In addition, the company also said that 350 locations "may permanently close" outside of the United States.



