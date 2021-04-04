Over 500 million Facebook users had their personal data leaked to an online hacking forum over the weekend. The data stolen includes Facebook IDs, full names, phone numbers, birthdates, locations, and biographical information, and email addresses.



The leaked data is from 2019 and was able to be scraped because of a vulnerability in the system that the company patched. Although the data is old, researchers still say the information is extremely valuable to hackers. Scammers can use the stolen data to commit fraud, impersonate people, and scam Facebook users into willing reveal even more personal information.



Unfortunately, once your personal information is exposed, there really isn't much that you can do. Researchers urge Facebook users to remain vigilant about phishing schemes and other attempts of fraud.



Facebook has yet to announce if they have notified affected users of the hack.



What do you think of this latest Facebook hack? Has your information been stolen? Let us know down below.