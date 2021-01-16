Recall alert! Over 760,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets have been recalled by the US Department of Agriculture over the concerns that the products may contain small pieces of glass and plastic.



So far, the USDA has received one reported case of 'minor oral injury' caused by the affected Hot Pockets.



The affected Hot Pockets were produced from November 13 to November 16 of 2020. Each box contains 12 pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets with a Best Before date of February 2022. You can also identified the affected products from the establishment number EST. 7721A, as well as the lot codes: 0318544624, 0319544614, or 0320544614.



The USDA strongly encourages customers to discard the affected Hot Pockets.



If you have any questions about this recall, you can contact Nestle customer service at (800) 350-5016.