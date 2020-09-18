|
Over two months ago, Bed Bath & Beyond announced their plans to close 200 locations over the next two years. Well, the company just revealed the first 63 stores slated to close -- all of which will close doors by the end of 2020.
See more info in this USA Today article.
Here is the list of the 63 locations slated to close:
Alabama:
- 1640 Gadsden Highway, in Birmingham
- 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, in Alabaster
Arizona:
- 10845 North Tatum Blvd, in Phoenix
California:
- 39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont
- 10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton
- 12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville
- 21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry
- 6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma
- 2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles
Colorado:
- 4735 29th Street, in Greeley
- 23901 E. Orchard Road, in Aurora
Connecticut:
- 13 Sugar Hollow Road, in Danbury,
- 1212 Boston Post Road, in Milford
- 1603 Southeast Road, in Farmington
- 1914 East Street, in Torrington
Florida:
- 5803 S US Highway 17/92, in Casselberry
- 11470 Pines Blvd, in Pembroke Pines
- 10856 SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie
Georgia:
- 6680 Douglas Blvd, in Douglasville
Illinois:
- 203 Orland Park Pl, in Orland Park
- 2838 North Broadway, in Chicago
- 2530 Sycamore Road, in Dekalb
- 734 East Boughton Road, in Bolingbrook
Indiana:
- 8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis
- 2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville
- 280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington
- 6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis
Kentucky:
- 3220 Nicholasville Road, in Lexington
Louisiana:
- 901 Manhattan Blvd, in Harvey
Maryland:
- 558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg
- 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover
- 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury
Maine:
- 730 Center Street, in Auburn
Michigan:
- 3180 Fairline Drive, in Allen Park
Missouri:
- 8520 North Evanston Ave, in Kansas City
North Carolina:
- 8241 Concord Mills Blvd, in Concord
- 6270 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh
Nebraska:
- 5040 N. 27th Street, in Lincoln
New Jersey:
- 4075 Route 9, in Howell
- 202 Enterprise Drive, in Rockaway
New York:
- 3349 Monroe Ave, in Rochester
- 410 E. 61st Street, in New York
- 2700 Veterans Road West, in Staten Island
- 21855 Towne Center Drive, in Watertown
- 3597 W Genesee Street, in Syracuse
- 40-24 College Point Blvd, in Flushing
Ohio:
- 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, in Holland
- 1750 Hill Road North, in Pickerington
- 2720 Towne Drive, in Beavercreek
- 1170 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus
Oregon:
- 719 NW 12th Street, in Gresham
Pennslyvania:
- 2410 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting
Tennessee:
- 211 Opry Mills Drive, in Nashville
Texas:
- 9333 Research Blvd, in Austin
- 853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst
- 7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga
- 5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City
Utah:
- 2159 Harris Blvd, in Layton
- 7142 South Plaza Center Drive, in West Jordan
Virginia:
- 900 Army Navy Drive, in Arlington
Washington:
- 1130 S.E. Everett Mall Way, in Everett
Wisconsin:
- 605 Main Street, in Brookfield
West Virginia:
- 172 Retail Commons Parkway, in Martinsburg