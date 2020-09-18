Over two months ago, Bed Bath & Beyond announced their plans to close 200 locations over the next two years. Well, the company just revealed the first 63 stores slated to close -- all of which will close doors by the end of 2020.



See more info in this USA Today article.



Here is the list of the 63 locations slated to close:



Alabama:

1640 Gadsden Highway, in Birmingham



300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, in Alabaster

Arizona:

10845 North Tatum Blvd, in Phoenix

California:

39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont



10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton



12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville



21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry



6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma



2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles

Colorado:

4735 29th Street, in Greeley



23901 E. Orchard Road, in Aurora

Connecticut:

13 Sugar Hollow Road, in Danbury,



1212 Boston Post Road, in Milford



1603 Southeast Road, in Farmington



1914 East Street, in Torrington

Florida:

5803 S US Highway 17/92, in Casselberry



11470 Pines Blvd, in Pembroke Pines



10856 SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie

Georgia:

6680 Douglas Blvd, in Douglasville

Illinois:

203 Orland Park Pl, in Orland Park



2838 North Broadway, in Chicago



2530 Sycamore Road, in Dekalb



734 East Boughton Road, in Bolingbrook

Indiana:

8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis



2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville



280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington



6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis

Kentucky:

3220 Nicholasville Road, in Lexington

Louisiana:

901 Manhattan Blvd, in Harvey

Maryland:

558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg



7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover



2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury

Maine:

730 Center Street, in Auburn

Michigan:

3180 Fairline Drive, in Allen Park

Missouri:

8520 North Evanston Ave, in Kansas City

North Carolina:

8241 Concord Mills Blvd, in Concord



6270 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh

Nebraska:

5040 N. 27th Street, in Lincoln

New Jersey:

4075 Route 9, in Howell



202 Enterprise Drive, in Rockaway

New York:

3349 Monroe Ave, in Rochester



410 E. 61st Street, in New York



2700 Veterans Road West, in Staten Island



21855 Towne Center Drive, in Watertown



3597 W Genesee Street, in Syracuse



40-24 College Point Blvd, in Flushing

Ohio:

1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, in Holland



1750 Hill Road North, in Pickerington



2720 Towne Drive, in Beavercreek



1170 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus

Oregon:

719 NW 12th Street, in Gresham

Pennslyvania:

2410 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting

Tennessee:

211 Opry Mills Drive, in Nashville

Texas:

9333 Research Blvd, in Austin



853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst



7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga



5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City

Utah:

2159 Harris Blvd, in Layton



7142 South Plaza Center Drive, in West Jordan

Virginia:

900 Army Navy Drive, in Arlington

Washington:

1130 S.E. Everett Mall Way, in Everett

Wisconsin:

605 Main Street, in Brookfield

West Virginia:

172 Retail Commons Parkway, in Martinsburg