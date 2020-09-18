Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing These 63 Stores
News
4 days ago
Over two months ago, Bed Bath & Beyond announced their plans to close 200 locations over the next two years. Well, the company just revealed the first 63 stores slated to close -- all of which will close doors by the end of 2020.

See more info in this USA Today article.

Here is the list of the 63 locations slated to close:

Alabama:
  • 1640 Gadsden Highway, in Birmingham
  • 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, in Alabaster

Arizona:
  • 10845 North Tatum Blvd, in Phoenix

California:
  • 39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont
  • 10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton
  • 12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville
  • 21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry
  • 6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma
  • 2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles

Colorado:
  • 4735 29th Street, in Greeley
  • 23901 E. Orchard Road, in Aurora

Connecticut:
  • 13 Sugar Hollow Road, in Danbury,
  • 1212 Boston Post Road, in Milford
  • 1603 Southeast Road, in Farmington
  • 1914 East Street, in Torrington

Florida:
  • 5803 S US Highway 17/92, in Casselberry
  • 11470 Pines Blvd, in Pembroke Pines
  • 10856 SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie

Georgia:
  • 6680 Douglas Blvd, in Douglasville

Illinois:
  • 203 Orland Park Pl, in Orland Park
  • 2838 North Broadway, in Chicago
  • 2530 Sycamore Road, in Dekalb
  • 734 East Boughton Road, in Bolingbrook

Indiana:
  • 8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis
  • 2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville
  • 280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington
  • 6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis

Kentucky:
  • 3220 Nicholasville Road, in Lexington

Louisiana:
  • 901 Manhattan Blvd, in Harvey

Maryland:
  • 558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg
  • 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover
  • 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury

Maine:
  • 730 Center Street, in Auburn

Michigan:
  • 3180 Fairline Drive, in Allen Park

Missouri:
  • 8520 North Evanston Ave, in Kansas City

North Carolina:
  • 8241 Concord Mills Blvd, in Concord
  • 6270 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh

Nebraska:
  • 5040 N. 27th Street, in Lincoln

New Jersey:
  • 4075 Route 9, in Howell
  • 202 Enterprise Drive, in Rockaway

New York:
  • 3349 Monroe Ave, in Rochester
  • 410 E. 61st Street, in New York
  • 2700 Veterans Road West, in Staten Island
  • 21855 Towne Center Drive, in Watertown
  • 3597 W Genesee Street, in Syracuse
  • 40-24 College Point Blvd, in Flushing

Ohio:
  • 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, in Holland
  • 1750 Hill Road North, in Pickerington
  • 2720 Towne Drive, in Beavercreek
  • 1170 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus

Oregon:
  • 719 NW 12th Street, in Gresham

Pennslyvania:
  • 2410 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting

Tennessee:
  • 211 Opry Mills Drive, in Nashville

Texas:
  • 9333 Research Blvd, in Austin
  • 853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst
  • 7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga
  • 5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City

Utah:
  • 2159 Harris Blvd, in Layton
  • 7142 South Plaza Center Drive, in West Jordan

Virginia:
  • 900 Army Navy Drive, in Arlington

Washington:
  • 1130 S.E. Everett Mall Way, in Everett

Wisconsin:
  • 605 Main Street, in Brookfield

West Virginia:
  • 172 Retail Commons Parkway, in Martinsburg

