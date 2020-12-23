USA TODAY
Recall
Recall alert! Over 430,000 bottles of Excedrin painkillers have been recalled due to a manufacturing defect in which small holes were left at the bottom of the bottles. Because of these holes, the bottles are no longer safe in the childproof packaging which could result in a poisoning risk for children.
The products in the recall include:
You can find a full list of products on the GSK website here.
See more info in this USA Today article.
