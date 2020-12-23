Recall alert! Over 430,000 bottles of Excedrin painkillers have been recalled due to a manufacturing defect in which small holes were left at the bottom of the bottles. Because of these holes, the bottles are no longer safe in the childproof packaging which could result in a poisoning risk for children.



The products in the recall include:

Excedrin Migraine Caplets



Excedrin Migraine Geltabs



Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets



Excedrin PM Headache Caplets



Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets

