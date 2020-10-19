Back for the 2020 holiday season! Popeyes is once again offering Cajun Turkeys for Thanksgiving, which you can pre-order now at participating locations nationwide from just $39.99. With the current coronavirus pandemic, Thanksgiving 2020 is going to look a whole lot different -- why not let Popeyes do the cooking for you?



These turkeys are "hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings, the Cajun Style Turkey comes precooked so all you need to do is simply heat, serve and enjoy."



Find your nearest Popeyes here.



Note: valid at participating locations.