Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Popeyes

Cajun Turkeys are Back for Thanksgiving 2020
$39.99
1h ago
11  Likes 0  Comments
8
See Deal

About this Deal

Back for the 2020 holiday season! Popeyes is once again offering Cajun Turkeys for Thanksgiving, which you can pre-order now at participating locations nationwide from just $39.99. With the current coronavirus pandemic, Thanksgiving 2020 is going to look a whole lot different -- why not let Popeyes do the cooking for you?

These turkeys are "hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings, the Cajun Style Turkey comes precooked so all you need to do is simply heat, serve and enjoy."

Find your nearest Popeyes here.

See more info in this USA Today article.

Note: valid at participating locations.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants News Thanksgiving Fast Food Holiday dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Popeyes See All arrow
Popeyes
Popeyes
Cajun Turkeys are Back for Thanksgiving 2020
$39.99
Popeyes
Popeyes
$2 Off $10 First Time Orders
$2 Off
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 80-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Coronavirus Study Finds Air On Planes Is Safer Than Homes or Operating Rooms
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Your Old IPhone Is Worth Big Bucks. Here's Why
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Apple's IPhone 12 Pro Harder to Get
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Coronavirus Study Finds Air On Planes Is Safer Than Homes or Operating Rooms
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Tesla Model S Goes Through Second Price Cut, Starting At $69,420
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Can't Remember The Name of That Song? Now You Can Hum It to Google
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Why Some Locals Are Skeptical About Jeff Bezos’ Free Preschool Near Seattle
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Amazon Continues 'Black Friday-worthy Deals' with Holiday Dash Sales Event After Record Prime Day
NEWS
Popeyes
Popeyes
Cajun Turkeys are Back for Thanksgiving 2020
$39.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Macaroni Grill
Macaroni Grill
Today Only! BOGO Free Chicken Parmesan Entree
BOGO
IHOP
IHOP
IHOPPY Hour Value Menu $5, Daily (2-10 PM) *To-Go or Dine-In
$5.00
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
Wendys
Wendys
5 Free Frosty Coupons w/ $1 Boo Book
$1.00
HOT
Red Lobster
Red Lobster
Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday.
$18.99
Wendys
Wendys
2 for $4 Biscuits
$2 ea
Popeyes
Popeyes
Cajun Turkeys are Back for Thanksgiving 2020
$39.99
Macy's
Macy's
Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 0.63-Qt. Butter Warmer & Reviews - Cookware - Kitchen
$12.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow