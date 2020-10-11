Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
USA TODAY

350K Ring Video Doorbells Recalled
20h ago
About 350,000 Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Generation) have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard. This fire hazard can be caused when the doorbells are installed with incorrect screws causing overheating.

So far, 85 incidents have been reported of doorbells being installed with incorrect screws with more than 20 having ignited resulting in minor property damage.

The recalled Ring Doorbells were sold at various in-store and online retailers, including Amazon, between June and October of this year. Affected video doobells have a blue ring at the front and come in satin nickel. To find out if your Ring Video Doorbell is part of the recall, visit here.

Read more here.

Have you been affected by this recall? Let us know in the comments below!

