Costco Shrimp & More Recalled Due to Salmonella

Recall
The FDA recently discovered salmonella in shrimp exported by Kader Exports. This has prompted an immediate recall of frozen shrimp products from retailers including Costco, BJ's Wholesale and Tops.

It appears the cause is cross-contamination and the export company has stopped distributing the food product. Shrimp that was contaminated was sent to distributors between February and May of this year.

You can return contaminated shrimp purchased from affected grocery store chains. See the full list here.

Have you been affected by this food recall? Let us know in the comments below.

