The 112-year old retailer, Stein Mart, has officially filed for bankruptcy and plans to close nearly all of its 300 locations nationwide.



The company blames changing consumer habits and the coronavirus pandemic as the cause for the filing. The virus has "caused significant financial distress on our business," says CEO Hunt Hawkins.



The company currently holds 300 locations across 30 states with over 8,000 employees.



Liquidation sales are expected to begin immediately.



Stein Mart is the latest retailer to fill for bankruptcy due to the pandemic. Other retailers include Pier 1 Imports, Tuesday Morning, and Muji.