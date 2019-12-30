How to Use a Nike Coupon Code Online (Step-By-Step Instructions)

Add your desired item(s) to the shopping cart.



Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner of the site.





Find the â€œDo You Have A Promo Code?â€ box under your order summary, enter your promotional code and click â€œApply.â€





Your final, discounted prices will display immediately.



What are the best Nike coupon codes?

How to Find Nike Coupons + How to Save Money

Learn about new products and offers - Jordans, golf apparel, running shoes, more when you sign up for Nike email alerts



What are the best sales?



Nike is the largest, most popular and undoubtedly the most famous shoe and apparel line in the world. Their famous swoosh logo is known in over 160 countries, with over 700 Nike factories producing millions of pairs of shoes, athletic clothing, golf gear, Jordans and other basketball shoes, to top-of-the-line golf apparel, and soccer cleats. Whatever youâ€™re shopping for, a Nike promo code will offer discounts like 20% off, free shipping and more. Check back, and check often as Nike is constantly researching and developing innovative, high quality and high performance products that even professional athletes and celebrities swear by.Free shipping coupon codes are generally not needed, as free shipping applies to orders of $150 or more, or free sitewide with a Nike+ Membership. Signup is free.Several times a year, all customers get access to a Nike promo code that offers a discount on a particular product, or a 20-25% off promo code that works on already reduced sale merchandise. While these coupons are only available several times per year, they tend to last over a week per coupon! That gives you plenty of time to shop for all the shoes, clothes, and gear that you love. If you donâ€™t see a coupon here at this time, that means there simply is not an available code but you can always check out the sale section.If you're looking for the latest Nike coupon codes or discounts, there are a few ways to secure the biggest savings:The best Nike deals definitely come from the Nike sale and clearance outlet online. The DealsPlus staff has done price comparisons, and these prices are comparable to the Nike factory outlet, although the online selection is newer, and even cheaper when stacking a coupon code with those already discounted prices. You can find a great pair of new running shoes, Jordan clothing, fan gear, soccer cleats, to sports bras, swimwear and surfing gear at discounts of up to 60% off or more.Even though these prices are fairly cheap, the absolute best time to shop at Nike is when their extra 20% off clearance coupon comes around. That coupon will work on top of all these items with no exclusions! Plus, everyone gets free shipping on any order of $75 or more. So feel free to stock up on these sale items, as you can always return unwanted items directly to the Nike store closest to you.