Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Nike Coupons & Promo Codes 2020

40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off New Sale Styles

Save up to 40% on shoes, hoodies, bags, and more. No code is necessary, prices are as marked. Get free shipping on $125 or any any order for Nike+ members.More
Get Deal
7 used today - Expires 11/30/20
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Nike Coupon | Student Discount

Nike offers college and university students in the US a 20% discount on online orders. Simply verify your student status and you'll receive a one-time-use promo code for 20% off your entire purchase. (20% for a limited time, will revert to 10%.)

Can I use the discount more than once?
Once you verify your status, you'll be issued a promo code that can only be used one time. However, you can re-verify your status and receive a new promo code when you're ready to shop again!

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Deal
7 used today - 321 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off First Responder & Medical Professional Discount

Nike offers a 20% discount for eligible first responders and medical professionals.

How it Works:
  • Verify your status with SheerID
  • You'll receive single-use promo code for 20% off
  • Use the promo code during checkout.

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    • Get Deal
    5 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Official Nike Promotions, Deals & Discounts

    This is Nike's official page for the discounts that are offered at all times. Whether you're a college student, an active or retired member of the US Military, or simply in search of a good deal, Nike promotions and discounts can help you get the shoes and apparel you need for your active life!

    Featuring:
    • 20% Off Student Discount
      For US College & University Students
    • 20% Off Military Discount
      For Active, Veteran, Retired, and Reservists
    • 20% Off First Responder Discount
      For First Responders & Medical Professionals
    • Up to 40% Off New Markdowns
      Save big on the best favorite seasonal gear.
    • NikePlus
      Sign up for NikePlus to gain instant benefits including free shipping & 30-day trials.
    More
    Get Deal
    4 used today - 55 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    How to Get Free Shipping At Nike.com

    Getting free shipping on Nike.com is easy! Check out these options to help you neatly evade that pesky little charge.

    NikePlus Membership
    Members get free standard shipping on every order. Every time. And guess what? It's free to join!

    Rather shop as a guest?
    For everyone else, shipping is free on orders of $150 or more.

    Additional Shipping information:
    • Standard (2-4 business days for orders placed by 5pm EST):
      Free for logged-in NikePlus Members
      Free for guest orders of $150 or more
      $8 for guest orders of less than $150

    • Two-day (for orders placed by 9pm EST):
      $5 for logged-in NikePlus Members
      $15 for guest orders

    • Next-day (for orders placed by 7pm EST):
      $15 for logged-in NikePlus Members
      $25 for guest orders


    Did we mention? NikePlus membership is free! Maybe we did, but note that with this membership you can get $5 2-day shipping.    More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - 3 comments
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Sale & Clearance Items

    Choose from over 2500 items! Featuring footwear, apparel and accessories on sale, Nike clearance gives you a chance to add top-flight products to your collection.

    Enjoy free shipping and returns with Nike+ membership. No code required. (Or free shipping on $150 or more.)

    Plus, when you shop through DealsPlus you can earn up to 1% cashback at Nike with our new Cashback Program! Just be sure to log in to your account, then click through any link from DealsPlus to the Nike website & make your purchase.    More
    Get Deal
    67 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Military & Veterans Discount

    Military personnel, their dependents and spouses can get 20% off online purchases (was 10%!) This discount applies to active, veteran, retired & reservist US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel.

    To get the military discount you'll need to first verify eligibility. After
    completing the verification, you'll receive a single-use promo code for 10% off your entire purchase, valid on most products.

    Can I use the discount more than once?
    To receive the military discount on subsequent orders, just re-verify eligibility and you'll receive a new promo code!

    Can I get the discount at a Nike store?
    Yes! Just bring your military ID to a Nike store.

    Note: Exclusions apply. The promo code will expire six months after you receive it.    More
    Get Deal
    4 comments - Expires 11/9/20
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 35% off Women's Clearance Items

    Choose from over 800 items! Stock up on women's clearance gear and take advantage of signature Nike items on sale. From sneakers to clothing to accessories, find the items that match your style and complete your look.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Women's Sport Bras On Sale

    Get Deal
    1 used today
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off for Nike Employees & Family

    If you're a Nike employee or family member of an employee, you could save up to 40% by checking out their employee discount program. Sign in to see products displayed with the discounted price.

    Plus, get 30% off Nike Factory Stores.

    Note: Discount valid at all Nike owned companies, includes Hurly & Converse! Some restrictions apply.    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 50 comments
    8% OFF
    Sale

    Discounted Nike Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    Find Nike Gift Cards for up to 3% off their valued price! Don't miss this great way to save from Raise!More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off men's Clearance Shoes

    Looking for the most popular Nike shoes this season? If you're willing to forgo new releases, you could save up to half off a new pair of awesome kicks. Check out the sale section here, as new styles are added regularly.More
    Get Deal
    6 comments

    Related Stores

    59,815 subscribers
    24,164 subscribers
    73,271 subscribers
    705 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    419,664 subscribers
    472,144 subscribers
    137,523 subscribers
    419,936 subscribers

    About Nike

    Nike is the largest, most popular and undoubtedly the most famous shoe and apparel line in the world. Their famous swoosh logo is known in over 160 countries, with over 700 Nike factories producing millions of pairs of shoes, athletic clothing, golf gear, Jordans and other basketball shoes, to top-of-the-line golf apparel, and soccer cleats. Whatever youâ€™re shopping for, a Nike promo code will offer discounts like 20% off, free shipping and more. Check back, and check often as Nike is constantly researching and developing innovative, high quality and high performance products that even professional athletes and celebrities swear by.

    How to Use a Nike Coupon Code Online (Step-By-Step Instructions)

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping cart.

    2. Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner of the site.
      nike

    3. Find the â€œDo You Have A Promo Code?â€ box under your order summary, enter your promotional code and click â€œApply.â€
      nike

    4. Your final, discounted prices will display immediately.
      nike


    Free shipping coupon codes are generally not needed, as free shipping applies to orders of $150 or more, or free sitewide with a Nike+ Membership. Signup is free.

    What are the best Nike coupon codes?

    Several times a year, all customers get access to a Nike promo code that offers a discount on a particular product, or a 20-25% off promo code that works on already reduced sale merchandise. While these coupons are only available several times per year, they tend to last over a week per coupon! That gives you plenty of time to shop for all the shoes, clothes, and gear that you love. If you donâ€™t see a coupon here at this time, that means there simply is not an available code but you can always check out the sale section.

    How to Find Nike Coupons + How to Save Money


    If you're looking for the latest Nike coupon codes or discounts, there are a few ways to secure the biggest savings:
      1. Get notified as soon as a Nike promo code arrives.
      2. Learn about new products and offers - Jordans, golf apparel, running shoes, more when you sign up for Nike email alerts
      3. Sign up to get notified about coupons and deals only, from DealsPlus. Enter your email right above to get periodic updates whenever offers become available.

    What are the best sales?

    The best Nike deals definitely come from the Nike sale and clearance outlet online. The DealsPlus staff has done price comparisons, and these prices are comparable to the Nike factory outlet, although the online selection is newer, and even cheaper when stacking a coupon code with those already discounted prices. You can find a great pair of new running shoes, Jordan clothing, fan gear, soccer cleats, to sports bras, swimwear and surfing gear at discounts of up to 60% off or more.

    Even though these prices are fairly cheap, the absolute best time to shop at Nike is when their extra 20% off clearance coupon comes around. That coupon will work on top of all these items with no exclusions! Plus, everyone gets free shipping on any order of $75 or more. So feel free to stock up on these sale items, as you can always return unwanted items directly to the Nike store closest to you.

    Extra 30% Off Select Styles

    Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
    POWERUP
    Copy Code
    Shop Now
    Never miss another coupon from
    Nike
    Up to 0.5% Cashback
    Flash Sale! Get an extra 30% off select styles when you enter this code at online checkout. Shipping is free for Nike+ Members or on orders of $150 or more.
    POWERUP
    97% success (37 votes) - Expired 3/10/20
    Posting anonymously as BrainyTurtle
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?