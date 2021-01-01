Nike Coupons & Promo Codes





NikePlus Membership

Members get free standard shipping on every order. Every time. And guess what? It's free to



Rather shop as a guest?

For everyone else, shipping is free on orders of $150 or more.



Additional Shipping information:

Standard (2-4 business days for orders placed by 5pm EST):



Free for logged-in NikePlus Members

Free for guest orders of $150 or more

$8 for guest orders of less than $150



Two-day (for orders placed by 9pm EST):



$5 for logged-in NikePlus Members

$15 for guest orders



Next-day (for orders placed by 7pm EST):

$15 for logged-in NikePlus Members

$25 for guest orders



Did we mention? NikePlus membership is free! Maybe we did, but note that with this membership you can get $5 2-day shipping. Getting free shipping on Nike.com is easy! Check out these options to help you neatly evade that pesky little charge.Members get free standard shipping on every order. Every time. And guess what? It's free to join For everyone else, shipping is free on orders of $150 or more.Did we mention? NikePlus membership is free! Maybe we did, but note that with this membership you can get $5 2-day shipping. More