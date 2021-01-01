Nike Coupons & Promo Codes

Home Coupons Stores Cashback
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Fast Break Sale + Fee Shipping (Members)

Nike members, Shop the Fast Break Sale from Nike and find shoes, apparel & more for up to 50% off when you take an extra 20% off select styles with this promo code. Shipping is always free for members.More
FREE SHIPPING
Official Nike Promotions, Deals & Discounts

This is Nike's official page for the discounts that are offered at all times. Whether you're a college student, an active or retired member of the US Military, or simply in search of a good deal, Nike promotions and discounts can help you get the shoes and apparel you need for your active life!

Featuring:
  • 20% Off Student Discount
    For US College & University Students
  • 20% Off Military Discount
    For Active, Veteran, Retired, and Reservists
  • 20% Off First Responder Discount
    For First Responders & Medical Professionals
  • Up to 40% Off New Markdowns
    Save big on the best favorite seasonal gear.
  • NikePlus
    Sign up for NikePlus to gain instant benefits including free shipping & 30-day trials.
More
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Sale & Clearance Items

Choose from over 2500 items! Featuring footwear, apparel and accessories on sale, Nike clearance gives you a chance to add top-flight products to your collection.

Enjoy free shipping and returns with Nike+ membership. No code required. (Or free shipping on $150 or more.)

Plus, when you shop through DealsPlus you can earn up to 1% cashback at Nike with our new Cashback Program! Just be sure to log in to your account, then click through any link from DealsPlus to the Nike website & make your purchase.
10% OFF
10% Off Nike Coupon | Student Discount

Nike offers college and university students in the US a 10% discount on online orders. Simply verify your student status and you'll receive a one-time-use promo code for 20% off your entire purchase.

Can I use the discount more than once?
Once you verify your status, you'll be issued a promo code that can only be used one time. However, you can re-verify your status and receive a new promo code when you're ready to shop again!

Note: Exclusions apply.
10% OFF
10% Off First Responder & Medical Professional Discount

Nike offers a 10% discount for eligible first responders and medical professionals.

How it Works:
  • Verify your status with SheerID
  • You'll receive single-use promo code for 10% off
  • Use the promo code during checkout.

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    FREE SHIPPING
    How to Get Free Shipping At Nike.com

    Getting free shipping on Nike.com is easy! Check out these options to help you neatly evade that pesky little charge.

    NikePlus Membership
    Members get free standard shipping on every order. Every time. And guess what? It's free to join!

    Rather shop as a guest?
    For everyone else, shipping is free on orders of $150 or more.

    Additional Shipping information:
    • Standard (2-4 business days for orders placed by 5pm EST):
      Free for logged-in NikePlus Members
      Free for guest orders of $150 or more
      $8 for guest orders of less than $150

    • Two-day (for orders placed by 9pm EST):
      $5 for logged-in NikePlus Members
      $15 for guest orders

    • Next-day (for orders placed by 7pm EST):
      $15 for logged-in NikePlus Members
      $25 for guest orders


    Did we mention? NikePlus membership is free! Maybe we did, but note that with this membership you can get $5 2-day shipping.
    10% OFF
    10% Off Militray Discount

    Nike offers all active, reservist, veteran, and retired US military personnel a 10% discount! Valid online & in-stores.

    1. Verify your status with SheerID
    2. Nike will provide a single-use promo code for 10% off most items
    3. You’ll need to be signed in to your Nike Member profile to redeem the discount


    To get a 10% discount at Nike stores in the US, show a valid military ID at checkout.
    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off for Nike Employees & Family

    If you're a Nike employee or family member of an employee, you could save up to 40% by checking out their employee discount program. Sign in to see products displayed with the discounted price.

    Plus, get 30% off Nike Factory Stores.

    Note: Discount valid at all Nike owned companies, includes Hurly & Converse! Some restrictions apply.
    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off Men's Clearance Shoes

    Looking for the most popular Nike shoes this season? If you're willing to forgo new releases, you could save up to half off a new pair of awesome kicks. Check out the sale section here, as new styles are added regularly.
    FREE
    Become a Nike Product Tester for Free

    That's right, Nike is offering a chance to test their latest products for free when you sign-up to become a product tester!

    The program is now available to all ages!

    How It Works:
    1. Apply here first
    2. Get the green light to participate
    3. If selected, accept the test invitation
    4. Start to receive products for free
    5. Submit your feedback via website
    6. Return the products to keep testing!

    While you do have to send the products back after testing them, this is a great way to try out new Nike products before you purchase them.

    While you do have to send the products back after testing them, this is a great way to try out new Nike products before you purchase them.
    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off Women's Clearance Items

    Choose from over 800 items! Stock up on women's clearance gear and take advantage of signature Nike items on sale. From sneakers to clothing to accessories, find the items that match your style and complete your look.
    2% OFF
    Discounted Nike Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    Find Nike Gift Cards for up to 2% off their valued price! Don't miss this great way to save from Raise!
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Women's Sport Bras On Sale

    Nike FAQ
    What are the best Nike coupons?
    Several times a year Nike releases a 20-25% off promo code that usually works on regular price and already reduced sale merchandise. While these coupons are only available a few times per year, they tend to last about a week! That gives you plenty of time to shop for all the shoes, clothes, and gear that you love. If you don't see a coupon here at this time, that means there currently isn't an available code but you can always check out the sale & clearance section.
    What are the best sales?
    The best Nike deals definitely come from the Nike sale and clearance outlet online. The DealsPlus staff has done price comparisons, and these prices are comparable to the Nike Factory Outlet, although the online selection is newer. You can find a great pair of new running shoes, Jordan clothing, fan gear, soccer cleats, to sports bras, swimwear and surfing gear at discounts of up to 60% off or more. Even though these prices are fairly cheap, the absolute best time to shop at Nike is when their extra 20% off clearance coupon comes around! So keep an eye out and subscribe to this DealsPlus page.
    How do I get free shipping?
    Shipping is free for anyone that spends over $150, $8 for orders less than $150. If you become a Nike+ member, which is free, you won't have to pay for shipping on any order. Need it in a hurry? Members get $5 2-day shipping.
    What perks do rewards members get?
    FREE shipping on every order or $5 2-day shipping! Plus, get first access to the best of Nike products, inspiration and community.
    What is their return policy?
    Currently, all Nike purchases have an extended 60-day return policy- whether you shop on Nike.com, in any of the Nike apps, or at a Nike store. That includes custom Nike By You sneakers, but some exclusions do apply. After 60 days, you can still return items if they’re unworn and unwashed. Returns are always free for Nike Members.
    Can I buy online and pick up in-store?
    Yes! Get free store pickup on eligible orders. Usually within two hours, Nike will email you a QR code when it’s ready. Go to the store’s pickup desk, provide the code to scan and take the handoff. Curbside pickup is available at select stores.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Nike has tons of evergreen offers! Nike employees & family get up to a 40% discount on their purchases. Military, first responders, medical professionals and students all get a 20% discount on their purchases.


    Currently, Nike does not offer email sign up or refer a friend offers.