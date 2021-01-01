Nike Coupons & Promo Codes

Nike members, Shop the Fast Break Sale from Nike and find shoes, apparel & more for up to 50% off when you take an extra 20% off select styles with this promo code. Shipping is always free for members.More
This is Nike's official page for the discounts that are offered at all times. Whether you're a college student, an active or retired member of the US Military, or simply in search of a good deal, Nike promotions and discounts can help you get the shoes and apparel you need for your active life!
Featuring:
20% Off Student Discount
For US College & University Students
20% Off Military Discount
For Active, Veteran, Retired, and Reservists
20% Off First Responder Discount
For First Responders & Medical Professionals
Up to 40% Off New Markdowns
Save big on the best favorite seasonal gear.
NikePlus
Sign up for NikePlus to gain instant benefits including free shipping & 30-day trials.More
Choose from over 2500 items! Featuring footwear, apparel and accessories on sale, Nike clearance gives you a chance to add top-flight products to your collection.
Enjoy free shipping and returns with Nike+ membership. No code required. (Or free shipping on $150 or more.)
Plus, when you shop through DealsPlus you can earn up to 1% cashback at Nike with our new Cashback Program! Just be sure to log in to your account, then click through any link from DealsPlus to the Nike website & make your purchase.More
Nike offers college and university students in the US a 10% discount on online orders. Simply verify your student status and you'll receive a one-time-use promo code for 20% off your entire purchase.
Can I use the discount more than once?
Once you verify your status, you'll be issued a promo code that can only be used one time. However, you can re-verify your status and receive a new promo code when you're ready to shop again!
Looking for the most popular Nike shoes this season? If you're willing to forgo new releases, you could save up to half off a new pair of awesome kicks. Check out the sale section here, as new styles are added regularly.More
Choose from over 800 items! Stock up on women's clearance gear and take advantage of signature Nike items on sale. From sneakers to clothing to accessories, find the items that match your style and complete your look.More
Several times a year Nike releases a 20-25% off promo code that usually works on regular price and already reduced sale merchandise. While these coupons are only available a few times per year, they tend to last about a week! That gives you plenty of time to shop for all the shoes, clothes, and gear that you love. If you don't see a coupon here at this time, that means there currently isn't an available code but you can always check out the sale & clearance section.
What are the best sales?
The best Nike deals definitely come from the Nike sale and clearance outlet online. The DealsPlus staff has done price comparisons, and these prices are comparable to the Nike Factory Outlet, although the online selection is newer. You can find a great pair of new running shoes, Jordan clothing, fan gear, soccer cleats, to sports bras, swimwear and surfing gear at discounts of up to 60% off or more. Even though these prices are fairly cheap, the absolute best time to shop at Nike is when their extra 20% off clearance coupon comes around! So keep an eye out and subscribe to this DealsPlus page.
How do I get free shipping?
Shipping is free for anyone that spends over $150, $8 for orders less than $150. If you become a Nike+ member, which is free, you won't have to pay for shipping on any order. Need it in a hurry? Members get $5 2-day shipping.
What perks do rewards members get?
FREE shipping on every order or $5 2-day shipping! Plus, get first access to the best of Nike products, inspiration and community.
What is their return policy?
Currently, all Nike purchases have an extended 60-day return policy- whether you shop on Nike.com, in any of the Nike apps, or at a Nike store. That includes custom Nike By You sneakers, but some exclusions do apply. After 60 days, you can still return items if they’re unworn and unwashed. Returns are always free for Nike Members.
Can I buy online and pick up in-store?
Yes! Get free store pickup on eligible orders. Usually within two hours, Nike will email you a QR code when it’s ready. Go to the store’s pickup desk, provide the code to scan and take the handoff. Curbside pickup is available at select stores.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Nike has tons of evergreen offers! Nike employees & family get up to a 40% discount on their purchases. Military, first responders, medical professionals and students all get a 20% discount on their purchases.
Currently, Nike does not offer email sign up or refer a friend offers.