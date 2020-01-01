About Nine West

Nine West offers a wide variety of shoes from pumps, boots, booties, flats, sandals, and ballerinas to fit the latest trends, but also boast a stylish collection of handbags, purses, and totes. Subscribe to this page to get updates on the latest Nine West online sales and in-store offers!



What Are The Best Nine West Sales & Coupons? First time shoppers can easily get an extra 15% off coupon by signing up for Nine West email subscriptions. Alternately, shoppers can opt in to text messages for mobile coupons and new sales.



Nine West does not offer online coupon code discounts or printable coupons. However, shoppers can find good deals from the Nine West sale section. Or, shop the weekly offers where select items are offered on sale for up to 50% off. Shoppers can also wait till Nine West's Semi Annual sale for savings up to 70% off. Their Semi Annual savings vary, we've found that past offers include an additional discount up to 30% off already reduced prices.



Other Ways to Save at Nine West Nine West lovers should join the 9W Loves Rewards Program and earn 1 point per every dollar spent. VIPs earn an additional 50% bonus points per purchase and get exclusive birthday surprises.



Have friends to share with? Get $10 for each friend's first purchase. Your friends will also receive $10 when joining. Look for 'Share and Earn' on the Nine West home page to invite.