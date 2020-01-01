How To Use A Nordstrom Coupon Code:

Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Shopping Bag"



Locate your Shopping Bag at the top right corner, and click "Checkout"





Follow the checkout process until you reach the 3rd step, the payment section. Under payment, locate and click on "Apply a Promotion Code."





When the text box opens, enter your Nordstrom promo code and click "Apply."





Your offer or discount will appear under your order total.



How to save the most money at Nordstrom:



Nordstrom is one of the best high end department stores in the world. With fast, free shipping on any order, free return shipping, and a wide selection of top brands such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Nike, to Gucci, you can find not only the newest fashion arrivals and kitchen appliances, great sales and discounts on everything from designer purses, shoes and dresses, to bridal gifts, apparel, beauty and home items. Find all today's Nordstrom coupon codes, sales and discounts on thousands of products every day.Take note that Nordstrom promo codes will only work at the beauty department, and typically offer a free gift with your purchase thatâ€™s worth $20 or more!At this time, Nordstrom coupon codes are hard to come by, however you can get over a 20% off discount by shopping Nordstrom's sale and clearance section.In the meantime, if you see Nordstrom coupon codes that supposedly work on clothing, shoes, home items and other non-beauty shopping categories, it probably isn't valid. Free shipping coupons are unnecessary, too as Nordstrom will automatically apply free shipping and free returns to every order. The best way to get extra discounts on your order are by shopping during the holidays, when all prices are discounted by an extra 10-20% off.Check out Nordstromâ€™s Sales and Specials at any time of the year, and youâ€™ll save up to 60% off fashion for men, women and kids, home items, designer collections, online exclusives and more! But for the absolute best prices of the year, youâ€™ll want to shop Nordstromâ€™s Half Yearly Sale, which is their famous semi-annual sale. You can easily find a Burberry bag, Coach boots, baby clothing or a Cuisinart cookware set discounted at up to 60% off or more! The trick is not to make your purchase on impulse. If you can wait a little bit, youâ€™ll most likely see your item go on sale at some point during the year. Just be patient.