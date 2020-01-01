Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Nordstrom Promo Codes & Coupons 2020

Coupon of the Day
NOW LIVE!
Sale

Up to 50% Off Anniversary Sale

Now through August 30, Nordstrom is offering everyone up to 50% off during their anniversary sale! Find discounts on apparel, home, beauty, and more. Prices are as marked.

For even more savings, you can get $20 off $150 on your first Nordstrom app purchase.More
Get Deal
27 used today - Expires 8/30/20
$20 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$20 Off $150 On First App Purchase

Get $20 off $150 when you make your first qualifying purchase when you use the Nordstrom app.More
Get Deal
11 used today
$40 NOTE
Sale

Free $40 Note w/ Nordstrom Card Sign Up

Apply for a Nordstrom credit card and you will receive a free $40 bonus note once you are approved!

NOTE: $40 bonus note valid for future use.

Nordstrom Credit Card Benefits:
  • Earn 3 points per dollar spent in store or online
  • Instant insider access
  • Early access to Anniversary Sales
  • No annual fee

Not looking to sign up for a credit card? You can also sign up for The Nordy Club for free! Earn points no matter how you pay. Plus, earn status based pon spend and get exclusive access to beauty & style workshops, curbside pickup, first to shop select brands, and more!More
Get Deal
2 used today - 4 comments
Sale
Coupon verified!

Select Nordstrom Stores Re-opening

Select Nordstrom stores are re-opening. Find out if your local store is opening using their location finder.More
Get Deal
2 used today
6% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 6% Off Designer Clearance

Designer clearance is happening now at Nordstrom. You can save up to 60% off designer brands such as Burberry, Valentino, Gucci, and more! Shipping is free on almost anything on the site to anywhere in the United States.

For even more savings, you can apply for a Nordstrom credit card and you will receive a free $40 bonus note when you make any purchase at Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com or Nordstrom Rack on your new card the day you're approved.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 1 comment
OFFER
Sale

Exclusive Nordstrom Coupons | Nordy Club Rewards Program

Nordstrom is offering extra benefits for members & cardholders with their new Nordy Club! The more points you earn, the faster you get Notes (also known as coupons) to use on your next purchase.

Nordy Club Details:
  • New members can sign up free here.
  • Apply for a Nordstrom Credit Card here and earn points 3x faster.

How to Earn Points:
  • Provide your phone number at checkout when shopping in-stores.
  • Log in to your Nordy Club account when shopping online.
  • Points can be earned in-stores and online at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and HauteLook.
  • 1 point = $1 spent
  • 2,000 points = $20 Nordstrom Note

Nordstrom Notes Details:
  • You can cash in accumulated points for $5, $10 and $15 with the Nordstrom App
  • Or, you can wait for a $20 Note to be automatically added to your account
  • You will see your available Notes at checkout when shopping online
  • Notes expire one year after they have been issued
More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping & Free Returns

They'll ship almost anything on the site to anywhere in the United States and even Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico for free!More
Get Deal
2 used today
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Designer Sale

Nordstrom is offering up to 70% off their designer sale with prices as marked including activewear, dresses, jeans, and more! Free shipping included.More
Get Deal
3 used today
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Shoes

Get Deal
1 comment
FREE W/P
Sale

Free Beauty Gifts with Purchase

Nordstrom is offering select gifts of your choice with purchase. Choose from Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Note:
  • Offers that required promo codes will be indicated.
  • Most gifts cannot be shipped to PO boxes, military APO/FPO or international addresses.
  • If the qualifying item is to be returned, the free gift must be returned too.

Other Ways to Save Money:
  • Earn a $20 coupon + rewards points with their Nordy Club
  • Save up to 90% off their Anniversary sale in July
  • Save an extra 25% off during Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack SaleMore
    • Get Deal
    2 comments
    Sale

    Class of 2020 Graduation Gifts

    Find graduation gifts for the class of 2020 at Nordstrom! Use the Nordstrom gift guide to find items under $100, $50, or $25.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Up to 50% On Nordstrom Made Brands

    Get Deal
    Expires 8/20/20
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Clearance

    Get Deal
    NORDY CLUB
    Sale

    Earn a $20 Coupon

    Join the Nordstrom Rewards program for FREE and earn a $20 coupon with every 2,000 rewards points you earn. You can also earn points 3x faster with their Nordstrom Credit Card!

    Keep in mind that you can be both a member and a cardmember at the same time where all your points will be accumulated into one bank.

    Here's How It Works:
    • Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend.
    • Earn even more by shopping on bonus points days.
    • Once you have 2,000 rewards points, you can cash them in for your $20 off discount, to be applied to any future purchase.
    • No code is necessary.
    • These $20 coupons will work at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, HauteLook or Trunk Club.
    • Unlock notes faster with the Nordstrom mobile app

    Points Details:
    • Earn 500 points, get $5 off coupon
    • Earn 1,000 points, get $10 off coupon
    • Earn 1,500 points, get $15 off coupon
    • Earn 2,000 points, get $20 off coupon

    Nordy Club Perks:
    • Get early access to their famous Anniversary sale in July, new brands and product launches, and Nordstrom Rack's 25% Off Clear the Rack sale.
    • Get invited to free beauty & styling workshops
    • Free Curbside pickup
    • Reserve items online and try them out in-stores
    • Free basic alterations
    • and more!More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off New Home Markdowns

    Get up to 60% off new home items on sale including bath and bedding, home decor, kitchen items and more at Nordstrom! Free shipping included!More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Michael Kors

    Save up to 60% off Michael Kors purses, clothing, shoes, wallets, sunglasses and more. No coupon code is required! Prices are as marked. Plus, every item ships for free.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 60% Off Champion Sale

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Women's Shoes

    Get Deal
    1 comment
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 65% Off Anthropologie

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Baby Apparel & Accessories

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Women's Activewear

    Nordstrom is offering up to 50% off women's activewear on top brands including Nike, Adidas, Kate Spade and more! Free shipping included.More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 50% Off Beauty & Fragrance

    Nordstrom is offering up to 50% off Beauty & Fragrance. Plus, select purchases qualify for a free gift! Shop top skincare, makeup, perfume, beauty tools, and more.More
    Get Deal
    55% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 55% Off UGG Sale

    Nordstrom is offering up to 55% off UGG Australia sale items where prices are as marked. You don't need a promo code to get this discount. Plus, get free shipping & returns.More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Fashion, Beauty & Home

    Save up to 50% Off Nordstrom coupons and specials of the Week on Clothing, Shoes, Handbags, Jewelry, Home Items and More. Most discounts do not need a code.More
    Get Deal
    4 comments
    Sale

    Discounted Nordstrom Gift Cards

    Shop discounted Nordstrom gift cards at raise.com. Savings and availability vary.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment

    Related Stores

    29,114 subscribers
    419,787 subscribers
    98,801 subscribers
    37,319 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    419,205 subscribers
    445,712 subscribers
    125,484 subscribers
    42,937 subscribers

    About Nordstrom

    Nordstrom is one of the best high end department stores in the world. With fast, free shipping on any order, free return shipping, and a wide selection of top brands such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Nike, to Gucci, you can find not only the newest fashion arrivals and kitchen appliances, great sales and discounts on everything from designer purses, shoes and dresses, to bridal gifts, apparel, beauty and home items. Find all today's Nordstrom coupon codes, sales and discounts on thousands of products every day.

    How To Use A Nordstrom Coupon Code:

    1. Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Shopping Bag"

    2. Locate your Shopping Bag at the top right corner, and click "Checkout"
      nordstrom coupons

    3. Follow the checkout process until you reach the 3rd step, the payment section. Under payment, locate and click on "Apply a Promotion Code."
      nordstrom coupons

    4. When the text box opens, enter your Nordstrom promo code and click "Apply."
      nordstrom coupons

    5. Your offer or discount will appear under your order total.
      nordstrom coupons


    Take note that Nordstrom promo codes will only work at the beauty department, and typically offer a free gift with your purchase thatâ€™s worth $20 or more!

    At this time, Nordstrom coupon codes are hard to come by, however you can get over a 20% off discount by shopping Nordstrom's sale and clearance section.

    In the meantime, if you see Nordstrom coupon codes that supposedly work on clothing, shoes, home items and other non-beauty shopping categories, it probably isn't valid. Free shipping coupons are unnecessary, too as Nordstrom will automatically apply free shipping and free returns to every order. The best way to get extra discounts on your order are by shopping during the holidays, when all prices are discounted by an extra 10-20% off.

    How to save the most money at Nordstrom:

    Check out Nordstromâ€™s Sales and Specials at any time of the year, and youâ€™ll save up to 60% off fashion for men, women and kids, home items, designer collections, online exclusives and more! But for the absolute best prices of the year, youâ€™ll want to shop Nordstromâ€™s Half Yearly Sale, which is their famous semi-annual sale. You can easily find a Burberry bag, Coach boots, baby clothing or a Cuisinart cookware set discounted at up to 60% off or more! The trick is not to make your purchase on impulse. If you can wait a little bit, youâ€™ll most likely see your item go on sale at some point during the year. Just be patient.

    Up to 50% Off Anniversary Sale

    No Code Required
    Coupon verified!
    Never miss another coupon from
    Nordstrom
    Up to 1.0% Cashback
    Now through August 30, Nordstrom is offering everyone up to 50% off during their anniversary sale! Find discounts on apparel, home, beauty, and more. Prices are as marked.

    For even more savings, you can get $20 off $150 on your first Nordstrom app purchase.
    100% success (4 votes) - Expires 8/30/20
    Posting anonymously as DarkTurtle
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?