The Nordy Club offers Nordstrom shoppers a chance to earn rewards, be first to shop select brands, get free alterations, and more! The Nordy club has 4 different tiers depending how much you spend in a calendar year. See below for details. Even better, you can earn points faster when you download the Nordstrom app! Get 500 points per $5, 1000 points per $10, 1500 points per $15, or 2000 points per $20.
Member (Up to $499 spent in a calendar year):
- 1 point per $1
- First to shop select brands
- Access to beauty and style workshops
- Free basic alterations
- Curbside pickup
Insider ($500+ spent in a calendar year):
- All of the member perks
- Reserve online & try on in-store
- First to shop Clear the Rack sale
- 1 personal double points day
Influencer ($2000+ spent in a calendar year):
- All of the Insider perks
- Priority access to style events
Ambassador ($5000+ spent in a calendar year):
- All of the Influencer perks
- In-home stylist
- Access to invite-only events