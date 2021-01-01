



Keep in mind that you can be both a member and a cardmember at the same time where all your points will be accumulated into one bank.



Here's How It Works:

Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend.



Earn even more by shopping on bonus points days.



Once you have 2,000 rewards points, you can cash them in for your $20 off discount, to be applied to any future purchase.



No code is necessary.



These $20 coupons will work at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, HauteLook or Trunk Club.



Unlock notes faster with the Nordstrom mobile app

Points Details:

Earn 500 points, get $5 off coupon



Earn 1,000 points, get $10 off coupon



Earn 1,500 points, get $15 off coupon



Earn 2,000 points, get $20 off coupon

Nordy Club Perks:

Get early access to their famous Anniversary sale in July, new brands and product launches, and Nordstrom Rack's 25% Off Clear the Rack sale.



Get invited to free beauty & styling workshops



Free Curbside pickup



Reserve items online and try them out in-stores



Free basic alterations



