Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Anniversary Sale is on! 100+ new brands have been added this year. Get the best deals on new arrivals and customer favorites. Try curbside pickup, get your items today—it's easy and free. Plus, all order ship-to-home for free.More


$60 NOTE
Sale

Free $60 Note w/ Nordstrom Card Sign Up

Apply for a Nordstrom credit card and you will receive a free $60 bonus note once you are approved!

NOTE: $60 bonus note valid for future use.

Nordstrom Credit Card Benefits:
  • Earn 3 points per dollar spent in store or online
  • Instant insider access
  • Early access to Anniversary Sales
  • No annual fee

Not looking to sign up for a credit card? You can also sign up for The Nordy Club for free! Earn points no matter how you pay. Plus, earn status based pon spend and get exclusive access to beauty & style workshops, curbside pickup, first to shop select brands, and more!More


FREE GIFT
Code

Free Gift With $45 Estee Lauder Order



60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Designer Clearance

Designer clearance is happening now at Nordstrom. You can save up to 60% off designer brands such as Burberry, Valentino, Gucci, and more! Shipping is free on almost anything on the site to anywhere in the United States.

For even more savings, you can apply for a Nordstrom credit card and you will receive a free $40 bonus note when you make any purchase at Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com or Nordstrom Rack on your new card the day you're approved.More


OFFER
Sale

Exclusive Nordstrom Coupons | Nordy Club Rewards Program

Nordstrom is offering extra benefits for members & cardholders with their new Nordy Club! The more points you earn, the faster you get Notes (also known as coupons) to use on your next purchase.

Nordy Club Details:
  • New members can sign up free here.
  • Apply for a Nordstrom Credit Card here and earn points 3x faster.

How to Earn Points:
  • Provide your phone number at checkout when shopping in-stores.
  • Log in to your Nordy Club account when shopping online.
  • Points can be earned in-stores and online at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and HauteLook.
  • 1 point = $1 spent
  • 2,000 points = $20 Nordstrom Note

Nordstrom Notes Details:
  • You can cash in accumulated points for $5, $10 and $15 with the Nordstrom App
  • Or, you can wait for a $20 Note to be automatically added to your account
  • You will see your available Notes at checkout when shopping online
  • Notes expire one year after they have been issued
More


FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Gift w/ $39.50 Estee Lauder Purchase

A $150 value. Shipping is free.

Choose From:
  • Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum (0.5 oz.)
  • Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate (0.17 oz.)
  • Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery Eye Cream (0.17 oz.)
  • Bronze Goddess Powder (0.12 oz.)
  • Double Wear Stay-in-Place Eye Pencil in Onyx (0.02 oz.)
  • Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black (0.09 oz.)
  • Cosmetics BagMore
    Get Coupon Code
    
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping & Free Returns

    They'll ship almost anything on the site to anywhere in the United States and even Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico for free!More
    
    
    FREE
    Sale

    Free In-Store Make Up Service

    
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Shoes

    
    
    FREE W/P
    Sale

    Free Beauty Gifts with Purchase

    Nordstrom is offering select gifts of your choice with purchase. Choose from Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

    Note:
    • Offers that required promo codes will be indicated.
    • Most gifts cannot be shipped to PO boxes, military APO/FPO or international addresses.
    • If the qualifying item is to be returned, the free gift must be returned too.

    Other Ways to Save Money:
  • Earn a $20 coupon + rewards points with their Nordy Club
  • Save up to 90% off their Anniversary sale in July
  • Save an extra 25% off during Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack SaleMore
    Get Deal
    
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    80+ Free Gifts with Purchase

    
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping with Nordstrom Trunk Club

    Discover Nordstrom Trunk Club—this is no ordinary clothing subscription box. Choose from a range of prices to fit your budget. Order a Trunk when the mood strikes, or schedule them as often as you like. The $25 styling fee is waived on every Trunk when you use your Nordstrom card. Plus, get free shipping and returns.More
    
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Grad Gift Ideas From Under $25 + Free Shipping

    Find the perfect gift for your grad at Nordstrom!More
    
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Designer Finale Sale

    
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Thousands of New Markdowns

    
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Home Essentials

    
    Sale

    Spa Services From $20

    
    FREE
    Sale

    Free Expert Gift Help Finder

    
    NORDY CLUB
    Sale

    Earn a $20 Coupon

    Join the Nordstrom Rewards program for FREE and earn a $20 coupon with every 2,000 rewards points you earn. You can also earn points 3x faster with their Nordstrom Credit Card!

    Keep in mind that you can be both a member and a cardmember at the same time where all your points will be accumulated into one bank.

    Here's How It Works:
    • Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend.
    • Earn even more by shopping on bonus points days.
    • Once you have 2,000 rewards points, you can cash them in for your $20 off discount, to be applied to any future purchase.
    • No code is necessary.
    • These $20 coupons will work at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, HauteLook or Trunk Club.
    • Unlock notes faster with the Nordstrom mobile app

    Points Details:
    • Earn 500 points, get $5 off coupon
    • Earn 1,000 points, get $10 off coupon
    • Earn 1,500 points, get $15 off coupon
    • Earn 2,000 points, get $20 off coupon

    Nordy Club Perks:
    • Get early access to their famous Anniversary sale in July, new brands and product launches, and Nordstrom Rack's 25% Off Clear the Rack sale.
    • Get invited to free beauty & styling workshops
    • Free Curbside pickup
    • Reserve items online and try them out in-stores
    • Free basic alterations
    • and more!More
    
    
    15% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 15% Off Beauty

    + free shipping and free returns all the time!More
    
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off New Home Markdowns

    Get up to 60% off new home items on sale including bath and bedding, home decor, kitchen items and more at Nordstrom! Free shipping included!More
    
    
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Michael Kors

    Save up to 60% off Michael Kors purses, clothing, shoes, wallets, sunglasses and more. No coupon code is required! Prices are as marked. Plus, every item ships for free.More
    
    
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 60% Off Champion Sale

    
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Women's Shoes

    
    
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Baby Apparel & Accessories

    
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Women's Activewear

    Nordstrom is offering up to 50% off women's activewear on top brands including Nike, Adidas, Kate Spade and more! Free shipping included.More
    
    
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 50% Off Beauty & Fragrance

    Nordstrom is offering up to 50% off Beauty & Fragrance. Plus, select purchases qualify for a free gift! Shop top skincare, makeup, perfume, beauty tools, and more.More
    
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Baublebar Jewelry

    
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Fashion, Beauty & Home

    Save up to 50% Off Nordstrom coupons and specials of the Week on Clothing, Shoes, Handbags, Jewelry, Home Items and More. Most discounts do not need a code.More
    
    
    55% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 55% Off UGG Sale

    Nordstrom is offering up to 55% off UGG Australia sale items where prices are as marked. You don't need a promo code to get this discount. Plus, get free shipping & returns.More
    
    
    Sale

    Discounted Nordstrom Gift Cards

    Shop discounted Nordstrom gift cards at raise.com. Savings and availability vary.More
    
    

    Nordstrom FAQ
    What is Nordstrom?
    Nordstrom is one of the best high end department stores in the world. With fast, free shipping on any order, free return shipping, and a wide selection of top brands such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Nike, to Gucci, you can find not only the newest fashion arrivals and kitchen appliances, great sales and discounts on everything from designer purses, shoes and dresses, to bridal gifts, apparel, beauty and home items. Find all today's Nordstrom coupon codes, sales and discounts on thousands of products every day.
    How Do I Save the Most at Nordstrom?
    Check out Nordstrom's Sales and Specials at any time of the year, and you'll save up to 60% off fashion for men, women and kids, home items, designer collections, online exclusives and more! But for the absolute best prices of the year, you'll want to shop Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, which is their famous semi-annual sale. You can easily find a Burberry bag, Coach boots, baby clothing or a Cuisinart cookware set discounted at up to 60% off or more! The trick is not to make your purchase on impulse. If you can wait a little bit, you'll most likely see your item go on sale at some point during the year. Plus, don't forget to check out Nordstrom Rack where you can find big discounts on designer brands!
    Does Nordstrom Offer Free Shipping?
    Yes! Nordstrom offers free 3-8 day shipping on all orders. Or, you can opt in for free curbside pickup. Plus, Nordstrom cardholders get free 2-day shipping on all orders!
    Is There a Rewards Program?
    The Nordy Club offers Nordstrom shoppers a chance to earn rewards, be first to shop select brands, get free alterations, and more! The Nordy club has 4 different tiers depending how much you spend in a calendar year. See below for details. Even better, you can earn points faster when you download the Nordstrom app! Get 500 points per $5, 1000 points per $10, 1500 points per $15, or 2000 points per $20.


    Member (Up to $499 spent in a calendar year):
    • 1 point per $1
    • First to shop select brands
    • Access to beauty and style workshops
    • Free basic alterations
    • Curbside pickup

    Insider ($500+ spent in a calendar year):
    • All of the member perks
    • Reserve online & try on in-store
    • First to shop Clear the Rack sale
    • 1 personal double points day

    Influencer ($2000+ spent in a calendar year):
    • All of the Insider perks
    • Priority access to style events

    Ambassador ($5000+ spent in a calendar year):
    • All of the Influencer perks
    • In-home stylist
    • Access to invite-only events