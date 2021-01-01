Explore all the fashionable style staples you need for every season - at an even greater savings. With New York & Company Redlines, you’ll discover chic and sophisticated styles beyond clearance prices. Get final sale discounts on your favorite items! Includes dresses for every occasion, tops , bottoms, sweaters & more.More
New York & Company offers a coupons for an extra 10% off your online purchase pretty much all year long. This promo code will work on sale, but sometimes has exclusions that will vary. The best off they have is for 40% off sitewide, 50% off for cardholders! Other popular coupons include: $25 Off $50 or or $25 off $75, $50 Off $100 or $70 Off $150. Another great way to save is in the Redline clearance section- often up to 85% off.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Sign up the their email newsletter and they'll send you a promo code for an extra 10% off your next purchase.
At this time, there are no student, teacher, military, text sign up or refer a friend discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
Get free shipping if you spend $50 or more.
What is their return policy?
Return your items within 45 days to receive a refund. All merchandise must be in its original condition (unwashed, unworn, & price tickets attached). Lingerie & shapewear are not eligible for returns. Beauty products may be returned if unopened and in the original cellophane wrapping.
What perks do cardholders get?
30% off your first purchase
Earn $10 or $20 Rewards for every $200 spent
Birthday savings, special offer with no exclusions
Periodic free shipping days
Cardholder Appreciation Events
Do they offer in-store pickup?
No, New York & Company does not offer in-store pickup.
What is NY&C Closet?
NY&C Closet is an online subscription rental service that gives you access to hundreds of looks for one flat fee.