This deal is expired!
Walgreens Coupons

Walgreens

20% Off Teachers Appreciation Day (In-Store)
20% Off
Aug 01, 2020
Expires : 08/01/20
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering a 20% off Teachers Appreciation Day on eligible regular-price items in-store. Simply present your school-issued ID.

Find your nearest store here.

See this offer in their weekly ad (page 8).

Plus, shop their Back-to-School basics & more here!

school supplies school Back To School Sale Walgreens teachers school essentials saving tips
