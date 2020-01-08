This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walgreens
20% Off
Aug 01, 2020
Expires : 08/01/20
17 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Walgreens is offering a 20% off Teachers Appreciation Day on eligible regular-price items in-store. Simply present your school-issued ID.
Find your nearest store here.
See this offer in their weekly ad (page 8).
Plus, shop their Back-to-School basics & more here!
🏷 Deal Tagsschool supplies school Back To School Sale Walgreens teachers school essentials saving tips
What's the matter?