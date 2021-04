Target is offering this 10-Pack BiC ReVolution Ball Pens for free when you save the $2 Off BiC ReVolution Stationery coupon to your Circle account [free to join]. Opt for free in-store pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees.



Details:

Made of 74% recycled plastic



Long-lasting ink with 1.0 mm medium point



A smooth-flow ink system and semi-clear barrel



Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews