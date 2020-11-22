Starting today, Staples is offering 7 Days of Black Friday Deals with savings on electronics, office supplies & much more! Shipping is free in all orders.



Available Deals:

HP Pavilion 14" Laptop, $349.99 ($280 savings)



HP V24i Monitor, $89.99 ($50 savings)



Bose Quiet Comfort 35 BT Headphones, $199 ($100 savings)



Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, $149.99 ($80 savings)



Emerge Vizon Gaming Desk, $179.99 ($20 savings, Select Stores, and online starting Cyber Monday, Nov. 30)



50% off Holiday Cards and Invitations



50% off Select Shipping Supplies (in store only)



B1G1 Free on all Masks, including Disney Licenses and Christmas Masks (in store only)



TRU RED Copy Paper, Letter, 500 Sheets/Ream, 1-Ream at $3.99, 5-Ream at $16.99



40% Back in Rewards on Ink & Toner with $75 purchase of Ink or $175 of Toner